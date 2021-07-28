By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia’s athletics and activities will see a bigger budget for supplies, as the school board increased the supply budget for 2022, at its regular meeting on July 19.
Finance Director Barb Meyer said the district has the money to do it this year and the budget hasn’t increased in a few years. The increase will better match the cost of items that have increased in past years.
Superintendent Craig Ihrke said the increased budget “comes close to what is actually being spent.”
Many sports’ supply budgets increase from $500 to $1,000, with others notably higher, such as $5,000 to $7,000 for athletic uniforms and $3,700 to $4,700 for equipment conditioning repair. Football supplies remained the same at $2,500, while wrestling supplies increased $800 to $1,600.
The board approved the increased unanimously.
Hiring Contracts for fall 2021
With another school year on the horizon, the board approved coaching and activities contracts for fall 2021.
Those include football coaches Carl Fruechte, Brent Schroeder, Mitch Mullins, Brad King, Ryan Pitts, Zach Hauser and Jimmy Westland; girls soccer coaches Chris Jandt and Vivian Seymour; boys soccer coaches Craig Hahn and Jay Marschall; volleyball coaches Scott Koepke, Dan Reinhart, Kari Rusert, Tori Burmester and Emily Schroeder.
Activities/co-curricular contracts include: Heidi Myhre, school musical; Tricia Babinski, One Act Play; Dustin Moburg, band, jazz band, marching and pep band; Stacey Meyer, National Honor Society and Yearbook co-coach; Teresa Larson, Yearbook co-coach and Student Council; Zoe Lamm, Senior Knowledge Bowl; and Mike Konkel, Robotics.
Other news
The board also approved the agreement with Hiawatha Valley Education District (HVED) for targeted services.
They also approved a resolution for membership in the Minnesota State High School League. This year’s dues are significantly less than the 2020-21 dues, when the state high school league increased them, due to Covid-19. The fee is lowered, but the “per activity” fee is increased, Ihrke said.
However, the dues for this year are “probably where they should have been a long time ago...”, he added. Board member Spencer Yohe said the league “thinks [it] will be back to normal next year.”
The board also approved the the school crossing guard agreement between the City of Caledonia and the district. The agreement is similar to last year’s, whereas if the school goes to virtual learning again, it will not be required to pay crossing guards.
Finally, the board approved Ihrke as the identified official with authority.
Administrative reports
Elementary principal Susan Link reported they hired two new teachers, one for kindergarten and one for special education/behavior. She also said summer school was off to a good start, with about 71 kids attending. Kindergarten Academy will begin July 26 and go until July 30.
Middle school/high school principal Nathan Boler was not present at the meeting, but said in his report they are getting ready for the new year. So far, 11 new students and 9 new students from St. John’s and St. Mary’s have enrolled. Two new teachers are ready to start the year, while a high school science teacher, secretary and personal care assistant/paraprofessional need to be hired.
Boler is also awaiting updates on the Minnesota Department of Education’s Distance Learning Assurances guidance. The name is slightly misleading, Boler said, the policy will give permission to allow students to choose to attend school online via Edgenuity.
Community Ed director Gretchen Juan said the district was approved for Pathways scholarship funding, and that pre-school classes are filling up. The afternoon 4K class has a few openings left.
Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre will not hold a production this year. Community Ed is also starting to work on its fall catalog.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Caledonia School Board will be Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. in elementary building room 106.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.