By Jordan Gerard
he Caledonia School Board considered a proposal for a School Resource Officer position to be added this year at its regular meeting on Monday, July 18, in Brownsville.
The discussion started with a letter from Caledonia Police Chief Kurt Zehnder that stated he was requesting help from the school board to bring a School Resource Officer to the middle/high school building. Zehnder wrote, “As a parent and your Police Chief, I believe it is our duty to keep our children safe. I believe it is time to stop thinking it can’t happen here. We have to start thinking that we will do our very best to make sure it does not happen here!”
He added that one resource officer is “not the cure all to this issue, it is just another tool in our fight to deter a school shooting in our community.”
Superintendent Craig Ihrke said in his opinion, a school resource officer would be “fantastic.” However, the cost of that position is quite steep. The first year cost total would be $83,319.25, with subsequent years following union wage structure and cost of living raises, Zehnder wrote in his message to the board. That cost would be about half for 2022, but in 2023, the school district would likely be responsible for 80% of the total cost of the officer and the city picking up the remaining 20%. Zehnder proposed the officer would be in school from the first day to graduation. The officer would work a rotation during the summer when school is out.
If St. Mary’s and St. John’s want SRO coverage during the school year, that can be added to the 80%, lowering the public schools’ overall yearly cost. Ihrke said it would more likely be a 10 month contract, not a full year.
Board member Dr. Dan Small said the district could do a lot of things to prepare for something like that, and he noted having adequate locks on doors, and supervision. The district does have locked doors during the day, visitors must be buzzed into the office before entering the school and key fobs keep track of who enters the building.
“Those things are important. If we can do that without hiring a police officer, that money could be better spent toward something,” Small said. “Looking at cameras on a regular basis, checking doors during school days or when kids are in the building.”
Spencer Yohe said St. Charles School District put money into guidance counselors and that district reported students were closer to that person than a school resource officer.
Leigh King asked if the position should be part-time instead, because then it would be harder to know the schedule of the position. The board did not take any formal action.
Public Comment
Tim Gunn talked about bullying experienced by one of his grandkids. He wanted to ensure the district was handling the situation fully. He added that he thought if schools cut out school resource officers, school incidents would increase. Gunn is a retired police officer of Chicago.
Return to in-person learning plan
The board approved its required “Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan,” as required by ESSER III dollars. The district must review the plan at least every six months.
The board will continue the plan that was approved on Jan. 18, 2022. Cleaning practices will continue, in addition to maintaining good ventilation and air circulation.
If students test positive for covid-19, they need to stay home for five days, and then if they show no symptoms, return to school and wear a mask for an additional five days. If they chose not to wear a mask, then students must stay at home for the full 10 days.
The district has ceased non-family contact tracing, however, household contacts should also stay home for five days. Board member Dr. Dan Small strongly recommended the board stay with this plan.
Ihrke added that “if kids are ill, we want to be sure that parents will keep them home regardless of what it is.” School nurse Tiffany Hill also recommended continuing the plan.
Fall sports coaching
Coaches for fall sports were hired and approved by the board. Those include
• Football: Carl Fruechte, head coach; Brent Schroeder, Mitch Mullins and Austin Bauer as assistant coaches; Connor McCormick, ninth grade; Mitchell Betchel, eighth grade; and Zach Hauser, seventh grade.
• Volleyball: Scott Koepke, head coach; Dan Reinhart, assistant coach; Kari Rusert, Tori Burmester and Emily Schroeder as junior high coaches.
• Girls Soccer: Chris Jandt, head coach; and Vivian Seymour, assistant coach.
• Boys Soccer: Jay Marschall, assistant coach. Head coach position is open.
Co-curricular coaching contracts were also approved. Band techer Dustin Moberg will oversee Jazz Band, Marching and Pep Band; Steven Munderloh will teach choir; Tricia Babinski will direct the One Act Play and act as school musical assistant; Stacey Meyer will direct the school musical and act as Yearbook co-coach; Teri Larson will act as Yearbook co-coach, Student Council Advisor and Business Professionals of America Advisor; Rich Larson will return to his post as FFA advisor; Zoe Lamm will oversee Senior High Knowledge Bowl; Mike Konkel will coach robotics.
Positions for junior class advisor and National Honor Society are open. Parents may apply for those positions.
Other news
The board accepted the resignation of Craig Hahn as head coach of boys’ soccer. The position remains open.
The board approved the 2022-23 handbooks, including the employee version, coach’s version, elementary, middle/high school student and parent handbooks.
Also approved was the school crossing guard agreement between the district and the City of Caledonia.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Caledonia School Board will be Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Eitzen Community Center.
