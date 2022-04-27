By Jordan Gerard
The Caledonia School Board approved the use of a mental health screener in order to ensure its kids ages 12 and up in the district are reached and have resources available to them.
The Althing Health Service screener is available through the Southeast Service Cooperative (SSC), a nonprofit agency that serves school districts in an 11-county region in southeast Minnesota. Funding was made available from the Minnesota Department of Health, and Caledonia was selected for the grant, the first year to use the service will be free (the SSC service fee for this is $1,250).
At the regular board meeting on Monday, April 18, superintendent Craig Ihrke explained the service asks students questions such as “Are you safe at home?” or if they have or had suicide ideation. Other types of questions focus on identifying and mitigating depression, addiction, safety concerns, food insecurity and other health issues. Those questions are commonly asked at regular medical checkups, however, not all students receive those, Ihrke said.
The board agreed parent permission should be granted before students utilize the service, and Ihrke said he wouldn’t feel comfortable if parents didn’t give permission first. Students can take the screening privately, on a separate device provided by Althing.
“Some kids we know are experiencing difficulties, but some kids who are experiencing difficulties ... you’d never know it,” he said.
Interventions and referrals are directed straight to qualified Althing health professionals through the Phrazer/Kitsune (PKS) platform. The goal is to “identify students with at-risk behaviors who were not previously identified and increase capacity to support students with the additional resource of Althing’s qualified health experts.” The process should also remove “barriers to students getting help such as lack of transporation, stigma and months long provider waiting lists,” a press release said.
The cooperative and Althing provide “isolated blocks for HIPAA and FERPA data,” so student data is still secure.
The cost to students is $50, but student insurance may cover that if families have that. The grant will cover that cost for the first year. It was unclear how many students utilize the insurance offered by the district.
If the district does utilize Althing, an event will be held Friday, May 13, for students that will guide them through a health engagement that includes the age appropriate “Screening for Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment” module. The module is a “validated method of identifying and addressing the rising mental health and addiction challenges communities face today.”
Support staff and Althing providers are able to monitor student progress in real time and are immediately notified of at-risk behaviors related to mental health, suicide ideation, chemical and drug use, food insecurity, safety concerns and general well-being. If a referral is necessary, existing school protocols will be followed, the release said.
The district is not obligated to participate in the program for longer than a year, but can continue it if they chose.
Dean of Students
The board approved a K-12 Dean of Students position for the 2022-23 school year. The goal is to let this position handle more of the administrative side of duties, and allow principals Nathan Boler and Susan Link to have more time to be educational leaders in their roles.
ESSER funds should be able to pay for a good portion of the position, but after that, the district would need to find a way to fund it. Schools of similar size, like Fillmore Central and Kee High, have this position.
Other news
The board accepted the recognition of 112 volunteer hours from the Caledonia Lions Club, who sold athletic tickets for 30 events from November 2021 to March 2022.
The board approved the consent agenda, which included accepting the resignation/retirement of Marsha Sawle, who served the district for 31 years.
The board increased two full-time contracts, one for a first grade teacher and one for a keyboarding/tech skills teacher. They also approved the termination of non-renewal probationary teacher Samantha Steele Kruse, but only due to licensure complications. Kruse is in the process of obtaining her licensure via portfolio.
Board members present at Caledonia’s graduation ceremony on May 27 will be Spencer Yohe, Erin Hammell and Leigh King.
Administrative reports
Elementary principal Susan Link reported that students participated in a motivational and character building lyceum that promoted a positive mindset message of “never give up,” “encourage others” and “do your best. It has a pay-it-forward model, so whereas a previous school paid for Caledonia to receive the programming, Caledonia paid for another school to receive the program.
The incoming kindergarten class is expected to be about 50 students, and Link reported five new kids from four new families were welcomed to the district.
PACE will sponsor a Family Fun Night on Friday, May 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the elementary school. She also reported that students read for a combined total of 129,515 minutes during March’s “I Love to Read” event.
Middle/high school principal Nathan Boler reported the 2022-23 master schedule was complete and students were getting registered for classes next year. A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) cohort will be held next year, with students from neighboring schools.
Community education director Gretchen Juan reported that preschool classes were filling up for next fall, and they screened 20 kids during early childhood screening. Community education is also looking for an ECFE teacher.
Finance director Barb Meyer said school lunch prices will return to normal next year, so lunches will be paid or reduced/free.
Ihrke congratulated the robotics team for qualifying for the state tournament (takes place May 6 and 7) and congratulated board member Spencer Yohe on his recent Minnesota Moorhead Hall of Fame honor. He thanked Marsha Sawle for her 31 years of service. He also mentioned that the district will begin going to collections for unpaid debts.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Caledonia School Board will be May 16, at 6 p.m.
