By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It’s a waiting game to see which programs could be affected for the Caledonia School District, if the state legislature settles or shuts down.
Finance Director Barb Meyer said the district applied for certain items, but has not gotten the approval yet.
With regard to the budget, Meyer said the district typically budgets conservatively, and will also be on the lookout for inflation this year.
The district is also planning on ESSER and GEAR funds, but the district has not made a final decision on how those funds will be used and have not received final guidance what restrictions are placed on the funds. Superintendent Craig Ihrke added even people who know how the funds are supposed to be used are telling school officials, “We’ll get back to you on that.” The district does know they do have a longer period of time to use ESSER III dollars.
As for the school’s budget, the 2021-22 fund balance sits at $996,213.
Personnel/Consent Agenda
The board approved the consent agenda, which included the resignations of three track coaches: Carl Fruechte, Ryan Pitts and Reese Wait.
Board members questioned the resignation of coaches from one sport, and asked if they could have a reason why.
In other consent agenda items, the board approved the milk bid with Ziebell’s, bread bid with Pan-O-Gold, and the gas/fuel oil bid with Kwik Trip.
Breakfast, lunch and milk prices also increase by ten cents for the 2021-22 school year. Prices are as follows: $1.95 for elementary students, $2.05 for middle/high school students, $2.45 for second breakfast/adult breakfast. Lunch prices are $3 for elementary, $3.10 for middle/high school and $4.30 for second lunch/adult lunch. Milk prices are 55 cents per carton.
Students in grades kindergarten through third grade will also have one-to-one technology, meaning they can use iReady Math and Reading. That means a new iPad purchase for the district, which can be funded by ESSER dollars.
The board also approved an increase in athletic ticket prices. Season tickets for all home events excluding tournaments and special events are $80 for students, $100 for adults; senior citizens 65 years and older are free; and a family season ticket set is $250.
Finally, the board approved a resolution for a special election that will fill a school board vacancy for a board member whose term expires January 2023. Filing for candidates before the election was also approved.
Administration reports
Elementary principal Susan Link reported students enjoyed the patrol reward day at Beaver Creek State Park. iReady Math and Reading programs are available to students during the summer months. Summer school begins July 12 for grades K-5 and sign-ups are still accepted.
Middle/high school principal Nathan Boler reported student report cards, new schedules and supply lists will be mailed home soon. Summer school is in session for middle and high school students.
Community Education director Gretchen Juan said her team is working on finding someone to teach ECFE classes in the fall and plan to start those in October. Preschool fees are increasing for the 2021-22 school year. Driver’s Ed also started again, with extra help from Susan Ferries.
Though the school’s mask policy ended already, School-Age Care students and staff are still required to wear masks while attending, though that may change soon, she said.
T-ball and PeeWees started June 14, with nearly 200 participants between the two groups. She thanked the Eitzen Lions Club for the T-shirts donated to the program.
Ihrke congratulated state tournament participants Jenna Wiebke and Chris Pieper. Wiebke placed 8th at the state golf tournament, while Pieper placed 6th for high jump.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Caledonia School Board will be July 19, at 6 p.m., in person only.
