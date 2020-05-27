By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It might be a bit of a throwback for students and parents, but the Caledonia School District is determined to make this year’s graduation ceremony a success despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
A drive-in style graduation ceremony is planned for June 5 at 6 p.m. for graduates and their immediate family members. Unfortunately, the public will not be allowed to attend in person, Middle School/High School Principal Nathan Boler said. The ceremony will be live streamed and recorded.
“It’s going to be different. We’re going to try to make sure we maintain the importance of the event and outstanding accomplishments the graduates have gotten,” he said.
Each graduate’s vehicle (one vehicle per graduate, but those in dual households can contact the school by Tuesday, June 2 to make possible accommodations approved by Boler) will line up in a U-shape in front of the high school building where a stage will be set up. Boler said the ceremony will be as “traditional as possible.”
Caps and gowns cannot be decorated but vehicles can be decorated.
Students will still speak at the ceremony. When it’s time for graduates to get their diplomas, each car will drive up to the stage. Graduates should be the passenger so they can get out, walk across the stage, receive their diploma, walk off to a photography area and get back in their vehicle.
Graduates are the only person allowed to leave the vehicle. Custom-made masks will be provided to each graduate, but wearing a face mask while receiving their diploma is optional. Seniors should not throw their graduation caps outside of the vehicle either. Photos can be taken from the vehicles through the windows.
After the ceremony is concluded, the Caledonia fire and police departments and other area departments will do a senior send-off parade. The parade starts from the school, down Warrior/Gjere Ave. to Main St. and ends at the fair grounds.
“We’re trying to make it as special as we can given the circumstances,” Boler said. “We want to provide a safe and meaningful ceremony while still honoring the class of 2020.”
Rain dates will be Saturday, June 6, at 6 p.m. or Sunday, June 7, at 1 p.m. If the ceremony cannot take place on any of those dates, administration will choose another date. All plans are subject to change.
