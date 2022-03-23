Eleven students from the Caledonia chapter of Business Professionals of America participated in the annual Minnesota Business Professionals of America (BPA) State Leadership Conference held March 10-12, 2022 at the Minneapolis Hyatt Regency.
During the school year, 1,200 Minnesota BPA student members take part in the organization’s competitive events program, allowing them to compete in nearly 60 events focused in the areas of finance, business administration, management information systems, digital communication & design, and management, marketing & communication. The companions are designed to prepare students to succeed and assess real-world business skills and problem solving abilities. After qualifying earlier this year, regional winners put their talents to the test during the State Leadership Conference.
Students receiving state recognition include: Jack Babinski – Computer Security – 1st
Sadie Treptow - Medical Terminology - 1st, Health Leadership Special Topics 5th Place
Lillian Doyle – Health Insurance & Medical Billing – 5th, Medical Terminology 4th Place.
This May, Jack Babinski, Sadie Treptow and Lillian Doyle will participate at the National Convention and compete with thousands of top students from across the United States at the 56th Annual National Leadership Conference – the pinnacle of BPA competition.
Because our club is so new, Caledonia has not had a chance to raise funds, we are seeking donations and sponsorships from Businesses within our Community to help us fund our trip to Dallas, Texas. If you would like to make a donation to the Caledonia BPA program, checks can be made to the Caledonia BPA program, in care of Teri Larson - Advisor. Service Clubs: Our members would be happy to come to speak to the membership about the competition and request monetary support for our national competition. Feel free to reach out to Larson to schedule our group to visit your service organization.
Receiving high awards but not a trip to Nationals was Grace McAllister, who placed 6th in Extemporaneous Speech - Jack Babinski took 7th in Device Configuration and Troubleshooting. Teagan Lange 13th in Basic Office Procedures. Grace Meyer 12th in Digital Marketing Concepts and 12th in Digital Media Production. Miranda Schroeder placed 12th in Fundamental Spreadsheets. In 10th place was Lillian Doyle in ICD-10-CM Medical Diagnostic Coding.
About Minnesota BPA
Business Professionals of America is the leading Career and Technical Student Organization for high school students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other related career fields. The mission of Business Professionals of America is to contribute to the preparation of a world-class workforce through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic and technological skills. BPA enhances the preparation for college and careers by providing co-curricular programs that integrate into classroom instruction, apply learning, connect to business and promote compeon.
The Minnesota Secondary Association is part of a larger organization of over 30,000 members from 23 United States and Puerto Rico. For more information about Minnesota BPA, please visit www.mnbpa.org.
