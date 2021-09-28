By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
If there’s anything that deserves to have a sense of normalcy this year, it should be Homecoming, and Caledonia’s is coming back with a concert featuring local musician Abby Hoskins and country music artist John King.
Hoskins will play a set at the concert on Oct. 8, at the fairgrounds, opening for King. She is a Caledonia High School graduate of the Class of 2016. She recently completed studies at Berklee College of Music in Boston, earning a degree for professional music. Hoskins is currently living in Nashville, looking forward to working her way onto the music scene with a goal to become a solo artist with a full band, performing original music.
“It’s been really great. Really interesting to be out in the Nashville music scene,” she said.
Hoskins started out at UW-L after she graduated, and then decided to attend Berklee after two years. Though it took a little leap of faith, Berklee turned out to be a great experience.
“All of my professors were wonderful in making me a better vocalist, better musician as a whole,” she said. “Along with my professors, my peers and my friends also made me a better musician.”
She also met her bandmates at Berklee. On keys is Sam Kay-Coh, on guitar is Parker Garman, on bass is Brad Young, and on drums is Stephen Ellison. She’s looking forward to bringing them to Caledonia again.
“The band is really great ... I get to share this experience with some of my favorite people,” she said. “They are incredibly talented, and I’m excited to share this with them.”
Hoskins is looking forward to opening for King as well, and meeting him in person.
As a former high school student herself, Hoskins encouraged students to follow their dreams even though it’s scary and do what makes them happy.
King grew up in the Appalachian foothills of northern Georgia, listening to a variety of musicians like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson. He started writing songs at 16 years old and auditioning them for his friends around the campfire.
Since then, King debuted “Always Gonna Be You,” a full-length album in 2021. He penned Randy Houser’s “We Went” and Hootie and The Blowfish’s “Rollin’.” He launched his solo career with “Tonight Tonight,” a Top 40 hit.
“I really fell in love with music at an early age ... I started off just listening to my Dad’s old vinyl records, and I knew I had to find a way to write my own songs,” King told the Argus. “I started playing at church and local venues and before I knew it, people were singing along to my songs!”
King added he couldn’t see himself doing anything else for a career and joked songwriting and singing have really “been the only thing I’ve ever been good at.”
“My goal is always to make honest music for my fans! I wanna make music that tells my story, but also speaks to other people out there,” he said. “It’s such a great feeling when a song helps someone get through a difficult time their life. That’s what I got into this to do.”
He advises aspiring musicians to be resilient and don’t give up. King said he’s excited to perform in Caledonia.
Advance tickets for the concert are $15 for students/$20 for adults; $20 for students/$25 for adults the day of. Purchase tickets at Smoothtoe, Tamiko’s Salon and Caledonia True Value. The concert will follow the football game at about 8 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The grounds will be open at 5 p.m., and food will be available for purchase. The concert is sponsored by Caledonia Haulers, Sleepy Hollow, Winona Controls, Caledonia True Value, Historic Caledonia Inn and Hoskins Electric, Inc.
Earlier on Friday, Oct. 8, the Homecoming parade will start at 2 p.m. down Main Street, with a special appearance by John King. Parade entries should call the high school at 507-725-3316, ext. 2000 or email katie_king@cps.k12.mn.us to enter their float in the parade.
The football game will begin at 6 p.m., with the Caledonia High School Choir performing the national anthem.
Sporting events during Homecoming include boys soccer vs. La Crescent, volleyball vs. Rushford-Peterson on Tuesday, Oct. 5; girls soccer vs. Triton on Thursday, Oct. 7 and the football game Friday night vs. Rochester Lourdes.
Friday will feature a senior class grill out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with brats, hot dogs, chips and a drink for $5, located next to the green space by Klug Insurance. The Homecoming parade will follow at 2 p.m. down Main Street.
