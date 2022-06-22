Caledonia graduates awarded scholarships Jun 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Caledonia High School graduates were awarded scholarships. They are awarded as follows.Brownsville Lions Club: Katelyn Seymour and Emma IdekerDavid Earp Memorial: Lillian DoyleAcentek: Amber Stemper and Sadie TreptowMiEnergy: Sasha McClees, Grace Myhre, Brianna Stemper, Amber Stemper, Lillian Doyle and Sadie TreptowCaledonia Rod and Gun Club: Katelyn SeymourParents Care of St. Mary’s: Amber Stemper, Lydia Jennings and Brianna StemperRobert Floyd Memorial: Brianna StemperArlin Falck: Makayla TessmerCaledonia Lions: Lydia Jennings, Amber Stemper, Grace DenstadFrancis T. Brady Memorial: Thane MeinersDavid Hauser Memorial: Reece Diersen, Mitchell Gavin and Marley SherbonKinneberg Memorial: Brianna StemperCaledonia Education Association: Grace MeyerCatholic Daughters: Brianna StemperMerchants Bank: Teagan LangeMarnach Memorial: Brianna StemperForschler Memorial: Alysha HeaneyDistrict 299 Foundation: Amber Stemper, Brianna Stemper, Grace Myhre, Grace Denstad, Gracie Heaney, Emma Ideker, Thane Meiners, Teagan Lange, Lydia Jennings and Blake MorrowCaledonia Rotary: Grace Myhre, Lydia Jennings, Grace MeyerMediacom: Lydia JenningsTyler Weber Memorial: Marley SherbonCharles and Mollie Roberts Memorial: Grace MeyerCaledonia Wrestling Club: Grace Denstad and Brandon RossGeorge & Celia Lohff Memorial: Amber StemperShirley Ferkingstad Memorial: Grace MyhreCaledonia Founder’s Day: Amber Stemper and Grace MyhreJoseph Schutz Memorial: Brandon Ross and Emma IdekerCHS Memorial Academic: Sadie TreptowCHS Leadership: Brady Augedahl and Lillian DoyleDennis Twite Memorial: Hannah Zaiger and Lydia JenningsEitzen Lions: Teagan Lange, Autumn Meiners, Grace Myhre and Rachel RosendahlJesse Worsley Memorial: Jermiah JacobsonFelix Purcouco Memorial: Chris PieperTri-State Substitute Teacher Spencer Yohe: Brandon RossJeff Dahlen Memorial: Lillian DoyleLeona Weichert Nursing: Sadie Treptow and Lydia JenningsCharles & Audrey Ellingson Scholarship: Lillian Doyle, Brandon Ross, Grace Denstad, Brianna Stemper and Makayla TessmerSprague-Hart: Grace MeyerKeith Haustein Business Education Memorial: Teagan Lange Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Caledonia Argus Jun 16, 2022 0
