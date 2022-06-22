Caledonia High School graduates were awarded scholarships. They are awarded as follows.

Brownsville Lions Club: Katelyn Seymour and Emma Ideker

David Earp Memorial: Lillian Doyle

Acentek: Amber Stemper and Sadie Treptow

MiEnergy: Sasha McClees, Grace Myhre, Brianna Stemper, Amber Stemper, Lillian Doyle and Sadie Treptow

Caledonia Rod and Gun Club: Katelyn Seymour

Parents Care of St. Mary’s: Amber Stemper, Lydia Jennings and Brianna Stemper

Robert Floyd Memorial: Brianna Stemper

Arlin Falck: Makayla Tessmer

Caledonia Lions: Lydia Jennings, Amber Stemper, Grace Denstad

Francis T. Brady Memorial: Thane Meiners

David Hauser Memorial: Reece Diersen, Mitchell Gavin and Marley Sherbon

Kinneberg Memorial: Brianna Stemper

Caledonia Education Association: Grace Meyer

Catholic Daughters: Brianna Stemper

Merchants Bank: Teagan Lange

Marnach Memorial: Brianna Stemper

Forschler Memorial: Alysha Heaney

District 299 Foundation: Amber Stemper, Brianna Stemper, Grace Myhre, Grace Denstad, Gracie Heaney, Emma Ideker, Thane Meiners, Teagan Lange, Lydia Jennings and Blake Morrow

Caledonia Rotary: Grace Myhre, Lydia Jennings, Grace Meyer

Mediacom: Lydia Jennings

Tyler Weber Memorial: Marley Sherbon

Charles and Mollie Roberts Memorial: Grace Meyer

Caledonia Wrestling Club: Grace Denstad and Brandon Ross

George & Celia Lohff Memorial: Amber Stemper

Shirley Ferkingstad Memorial: Grace Myhre

Caledonia Founder’s Day: Amber Stemper and Grace Myhre

Joseph Schutz Memorial: Brandon Ross and Emma Ideker

CHS Memorial Academic: Sadie Treptow

CHS Leadership: Brady Augedahl and Lillian Doyle

Dennis Twite Memorial: Hannah Zaiger and Lydia Jennings

Eitzen Lions: Teagan Lange, Autumn Meiners, Grace Myhre and Rachel Rosendahl

Jesse Worsley Memorial: Jermiah Jacobson

Felix Purcouco Memorial: Chris Pieper

Tri-State Substitute Teacher Spencer Yohe: Brandon Ross

Jeff Dahlen Memorial: Lillian Doyle

Leona Weichert Nursing: Sadie Treptow and Lydia Jennings

Charles & Audrey Ellingson Scholarship: Lillian Doyle, Brandon Ross, Grace Denstad, Brianna Stemper and Makayla Tessmer

Sprague-Hart: Grace Meyer

Keith Haustein Business Education Memorial: Teagan Lange

Load comments