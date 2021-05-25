Western Technical College

Nineteen Western Technical College construction and industrial trade apprentices received $1,500 scholarships from Ascendium Education Group, a non-profit organization that helps students across the country repay federal student loans.

The receipients include:

Garrett Thornton-Paulson of Houston, MN

Devin Schiltz of Caledonia, MN

The scholarship money comes from the Tools of the Trade Apprentice Scholarship program, which helps apprentices purchase tools, clothing, and equipment vital to their trades. To learn more information on Western’s apprenticeship programs, visit www.westerntc.edu/apprenticeship.

Iowa State University

Abby Ashbacher has been named to the Presidents’ List for the spring of 2021 semester. To be eligible, students must maintain a 3.7 GPA or higher with full-time status. She is a sophomore double majoring in business marketing and fashion merchandising. She is the daughter of Randall and Jeri Ashbacher. 

