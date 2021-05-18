Western Technical College

The following local residents were named to the Western Technical College President’s List of High Distinction for the Spring 2021 term. To be included on the President’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and carry six or more credits in an associate’s degree or technical diploma program.

Caledonia

Riley Augedahl, Teresa Colsch, Marie Doering, Dylan Felten, Riley Gavin, Adam Hoscheit, Andrew Marschall, Sydney Mccabe, Rebecca Meyer, Mackenzie Mierau, Cassie Rauk, Jessica Sennes, Jade Steele-Thorson

New Albin

Kaylee Darling, Mariah Fogt, Neve Goetzinger, Johnathon Mooney, Ryan Whalen

Brownsville

McKenzie Denstad of Brownsville (55919)

Spring Grove

Addison Deschler, Kyleigh Doering, Kaitlyn Vickerman

Eitzen

Erin Fetketter

Houston

Ciara Hogenson, Alexa Johnson, Jessica Johnson,  Cortney Johnston, Abigail Kreutzman, Christian Lisota

Hokah

Ronald McNell, Dylan Schultz, Brandon Von Arx, Tiffany Williamson

Recommended for you

Load comments