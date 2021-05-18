Western Technical College
The following local residents were named to the Western Technical College President’s List of High Distinction for the Spring 2021 term. To be included on the President’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and carry six or more credits in an associate’s degree or technical diploma program.
Caledonia
Riley Augedahl, Teresa Colsch, Marie Doering, Dylan Felten, Riley Gavin, Adam Hoscheit, Andrew Marschall, Sydney Mccabe, Rebecca Meyer, Mackenzie Mierau, Cassie Rauk, Jessica Sennes, Jade Steele-Thorson
New Albin
Kaylee Darling, Mariah Fogt, Neve Goetzinger, Johnathon Mooney, Ryan Whalen
Brownsville
McKenzie Denstad of Brownsville (55919)
Spring Grove
Addison Deschler, Kyleigh Doering, Kaitlyn Vickerman
Eitzen
Erin Fetketter
Houston
Ciara Hogenson, Alexa Johnson, Jessica Johnson, Cortney Johnston, Abigail Kreutzman, Christian Lisota
Hokah
Ronald McNell, Dylan Schultz, Brandon Von Arx, Tiffany Williamson
