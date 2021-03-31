Viterbo University
Local students have been named to the Viterbo University 2020 fall semester dean’s list.
Full-time students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit for letter grades and receive at least a 3.50 GPA with no incomplete grades to qualify for the dean’s list.
Brownsville
Brynne Weinbender
Caledonia
Amber Conniff
Michelle Johnson
Maria Miller
Amanda Seidel
Mayo Clinic-School of Health Sciences
Courtney K. Swenson, APRN, CRNA, DNAP graduated from the Mayo Clinic, School of Health Sciences (MCSHS), Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice (DNAP) Program on January 23, 2021.
The MCSHS DNAP Program is a 42-month Doctorate level program.
After successfully passing the National Certification Exam and acquiring an Advanced Practice Registered Nursing license, Courtney has taken a job at Mayo Clinic, Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.
Prior to entering the program, Courtney worked at Saint Mary’s Hospital in the Neuro ICU.
Mayo’s Nurse Anesthesia Program is the longest standing program in the country. Courtney was a 2006 graduate of CHS and Mankato State in 2010.
