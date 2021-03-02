University of MN-

Twin Cities

The following students have been named to the 2020 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Hokah, MN 

Kelsey Walther, Freshman, Col of Educ/Human Development

Houston, MN 

Jessica Kitching, Junior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

Elizabeth Kreutzman, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

New Albin, IA 

Allison Colsch, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Spring Grove, MN 

Grace Edgington, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Katrina Paulson, Junior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

Kendra Waldenberger, Sophomore, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

UW-Eau Claire graduates:

Anna Sweet, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, accounting

