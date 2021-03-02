University of MN-
Twin Cities
The following students have been named to the 2020 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Hokah, MN
Kelsey Walther, Freshman, Col of Educ/Human Development
Houston, MN
Jessica Kitching, Junior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Elizabeth Kreutzman, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
New Albin, IA
Allison Colsch, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Spring Grove, MN
Grace Edgington, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Katrina Paulson, Junior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Kendra Waldenberger, Sophomore, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
UW-Eau Claire graduates:
Anna Sweet, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, accounting
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.