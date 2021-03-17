Luther College
Two Luther College students from Houston, Minnesota were named to the fall 2020 semester Dean’s List. These students include junior, Haley Carr and sophomore, Lillian Carlson.
Two students from Caledonia were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Luther College
Luther College senior Samantha Schroeder and junior Ethan Papenfuss from Caledonia, Minnesota, have been named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List.
The requirements to be named to the Dean’s List were amended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be named to the Dean’s List, in the fall of 2020, a student must have earned a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale, must have completed at least 12 credit hours with 8 hours (previously 10 credit hours) of conventional grades (A, B, C, D) and have no more than one “incomplete” credit hour with no “F” or “NC” grades.
UW-La Crosse
The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December.
Brownsville, MN
Katy Johnson, Master of Science, Healthcare Administration
Caledonia, MN
Zachary McGraw, Bachelor of Science, Social Studies Education Major (Broad Field Option A); History Education Major
Erin Meiners, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major
Josh Nord, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Physical Education
Houston, MN
Brett Hoskins, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Physical Education, Honors
New Albin, IA
Megan Vinson, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major, Highest Honors
