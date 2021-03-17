Luther College

Two Luther College students from Houston, Minnesota were named to the fall 2020 semester Dean’s List. These students include junior, Haley Carr and sophomore, Lillian Carlson.

Luther College senior Samantha Schroeder and junior Ethan Papenfuss from Caledonia, Minnesota, have been named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List.

The requirements to be named to the Dean’s List were amended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be named to the Dean’s List, in the fall of 2020, a student must have earned a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale, must have completed at least 12 credit hours with 8 hours (previously 10 credit hours) of conventional grades (A, B, C, D) and have no more than one “incomplete” credit hour with no “F” or “NC” grades.

UW-La Crosse

The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December. 

Brownsville, MN 

Katy Johnson, Master of Science, Healthcare Administration

Caledonia, MN 

Zachary McGraw, Bachelor of Science, Social Studies Education Major (Broad Field Option A); History Education Major

Erin Meiners, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major

Josh Nord, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Physical Education

Houston, MN 

Brett Hoskins, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Physical Education, Honors

New Albin, IA 

Megan Vinson, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major, Highest Honors

