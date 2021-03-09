Minnesota State
University, Mankato
Minnesota State University, Mankato announces the Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
A total of 1,130 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2,731 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
Caledonia, MN
Kyle Cavanaugh, Honor List
Haley Jennings, High Honor List
Drew Sime, Honor List
Houston, MN
Abbey Hoegh, High Honor List
Abigail Larson, High Honor List
Ariel Scanlan, Honor List
Spring Grove, MN
Mariah Edgington, High Honor List
Ashton Towne, Honor List
Iowa State University
Area student ranks among top 2 percent at Iowa State University. Spring Grove, MN
Elena Myrah, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
UW-Whitewater
Heather Culver-Teubert from Caledonia, MN, earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement on December 19, 2021.
Culver-Teubert graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology.
