Minnesota State 

University, Mankato

Minnesota State University, Mankato announces the Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

A total of 1,130 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2,731 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.

Caledonia, MN 

Kyle Cavanaugh, Honor List

Haley Jennings, High Honor List

Drew Sime, Honor List

Houston, MN 

Abbey Hoegh, High Honor List

Abigail Larson, High Honor List

Ariel Scanlan, Honor List

Spring Grove, MN 

Mariah Edgington, High Honor List

Ashton Towne, Honor List

Iowa State University

Area student ranks among top 2 percent at Iowa State University. Spring Grove, MN 

Elena Myrah, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

UW-Whitewater

Heather Culver-Teubert from Caledonia, MN, earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement on December 19, 2021.

Culver-Teubert graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology.

Load comments