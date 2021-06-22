Luther College
Luther College held a modified in-person commencement ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 16, to celebrate the class of 2021.
A total of 406 graduates were honored and celebrated in the Center for Faith and Life, including two local students:
Samantha Lynn Schroeder, Nursing, Caledonia
Benjamin Gray, Accounting, Spring Grove
