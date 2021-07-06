North Dakota 

State University

Allison Papenfuss, daughter of Matt and Chris Papenfuss, Caledonia, Minnesota, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000. The Presidential Award recognizes students who scored a 32 or higher on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA. 

Papenfuss will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in radiologic sciences. In high school, she was involved in Minnesota Honor Society, volleyball, basketball, track and field, 4-H and was valedictorian. 

South Dakota 

State University

The following students have been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence after the spring 2021 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Georgina M. Steele, Caledonia 

Augustana University

Augustana University announced that Tate Meiners of Caledonia has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above.

Winona State University

Winona State University announces the Graduation List for Spring Semester 2021. 

Roberto Guerrero, Brownsville, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies

Kelsey Hermanson, Spring Grove, Bachelor of Social Work, Social Work, Summa Cum Laude

Jennifer Lietzau, Hokah, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Acute Care Nurse Practioner

Elida Lorentzen, Caledonia, Bachelor of Music, Music Performance, Summa Cum Laude

Alyson Meyer, Eitzen, Graduate Certificate, Academic & Behaviorial Strategist

Jessica Olson, Houston, Graduate Certificate, Academic & Behavorial Strategist

Tristin Ott, Caledonia, Bachelor of Arts, History, Summa Cum Laude

Winona State University announces the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2021. 

Brownsville

Jenna Scanlan

Caledonia

Andrew Goergen, Gabrielle Hoscheit, Ethan Jacobson, Owen King, Lydia Lange, Hailey Loken, Elida Lorentzen, Tristin Ott, Maria Schieber, Kyley Shefelbine, Brooke Stemper and Rachel Welsh. 

Houston

Benjamin Beckman, Astri Runningen, Kate Thompson

Eitzen

Ashley Floyd, Kiley Meyer

Spring Grove

Kailee Olerud

Load comments