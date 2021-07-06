North Dakota
State University
Allison Papenfuss, daughter of Matt and Chris Papenfuss, Caledonia, Minnesota, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000. The Presidential Award recognizes students who scored a 32 or higher on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.
Papenfuss will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in radiologic sciences. In high school, she was involved in Minnesota Honor Society, volleyball, basketball, track and field, 4-H and was valedictorian.
South Dakota
State University
The following students have been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence after the spring 2021 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Georgina M. Steele, Caledonia
Augustana University
Augustana University announced that Tate Meiners of Caledonia has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above.
Winona State University
Winona State University announces the Graduation List for Spring Semester 2021.
Roberto Guerrero, Brownsville, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies
Kelsey Hermanson, Spring Grove, Bachelor of Social Work, Social Work, Summa Cum Laude
Jennifer Lietzau, Hokah, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Acute Care Nurse Practioner
Elida Lorentzen, Caledonia, Bachelor of Music, Music Performance, Summa Cum Laude
Alyson Meyer, Eitzen, Graduate Certificate, Academic & Behaviorial Strategist
Jessica Olson, Houston, Graduate Certificate, Academic & Behavorial Strategist
Tristin Ott, Caledonia, Bachelor of Arts, History, Summa Cum Laude
Winona State University announces the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2021.
Brownsville
Jenna Scanlan
Caledonia
Andrew Goergen, Gabrielle Hoscheit, Ethan Jacobson, Owen King, Lydia Lange, Hailey Loken, Elida Lorentzen, Tristin Ott, Maria Schieber, Kyley Shefelbine, Brooke Stemper and Rachel Welsh.
Houston
Benjamin Beckman, Astri Runningen, Kate Thompson
Eitzen
Ashley Floyd, Kiley Meyer
Spring Grove
Kailee Olerud
