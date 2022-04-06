Academics: St. Mary's School Honor Roll Apr 6, 2022 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save St. Mary’s School6th Grade A Honor RollRaiya Goetzinger, Elli Harms, Anna Schock and Nora Staggemeyer.6th Grade B Honor RollMegan Glasspoole, Olivia Lund, India Melde, Colin Stemper, Natali Walsh and Brynn Waters.7th Grade A Honor Roll Maggie Herman7th Grade B Honor Roll Noah Augedahl, Summer Colsch, Coby Hammell and Jacob Klug.8th Grade A Honor RollAubrie Klug8th Grade B Honor RollAdeline Colsch, Logan Hoscheit, Ella Klug, Sarah Mauss, Nadia Melde, Lily Novak and Isabella Stemper. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Caledonia Argus Jan 27, 2022 0
