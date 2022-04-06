St. Mary’s School

6th Grade A Honor Roll

Raiya Goetzinger, Elli Harms, Anna Schock and Nora Staggemeyer.

6th Grade B Honor Roll

Megan Glasspoole, Olivia Lund, India Melde, Colin Stemper, Natali Walsh and Brynn Waters.

7th Grade A Honor Roll 

Maggie Herman

7th Grade B Honor Roll 

Noah Augedahl, Summer Colsch, Coby Hammell and Jacob Klug.

8th Grade A Honor Roll

Aubrie Klug

8th Grade B Honor Roll

Adeline Colsch, Logan Hoscheit, Ella Klug, Sarah Mauss, Nadia Melde, Lily Novak and Isabella Stemper.

