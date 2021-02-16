UW-Platteville

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2020 semester.

Caledonia, MN 

Nathan Hagerott, Mechanical Engineering

UW-La Crosse

UW-La Crosse announces fall 2020 Dean’s List

Caledonia, MN 

Sidney Olson, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration

Eitzen, MN 

Mitchell Bechtel, Social Studies Education Major (Broad Field Option B)

 Megan Schwartzhoff, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major

 Ethan Zahn, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track

Hokah, MN 

Jacob Jorstad, Music Major: Instrumental Emphasis

Kilee Sipusich, Recreation Management Major: Outdoor Recreation Emphasis

Houston, MN 

Morgan Beckman, Biology Education Major

New Albin, IA 

Samantha Meiners, Finance Major

Spring Grove, MN 

Takoda Boyd, Economics Major

 Alison Jahnke, Archaeological Studies Major: Cultural Anthropology Emphasis

 Jacine Johanningmeier, Undeclared Major - CSH

UW-Madison

Local students graduate from UW-Madison

Eitzen, MN 

Collin Pitts, School of Med & Public Health, Master of Public Health, Public Health.

South Dakota State 

University

The following students have been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence after the fall 2020 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. 

Caledonia, MN

Georgina Steele

Simpson College

Alyssa Rostad of Houston, Minnesota has been named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Simpson College. Rostad qualified for the academic honor by earning a minimum 3.70 grade point average during the semester. Rostad attended Houston High School.

