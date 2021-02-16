UW-Platteville
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2020 semester.
Caledonia, MN
Nathan Hagerott, Mechanical Engineering
UW-La Crosse
UW-La Crosse announces fall 2020 Dean’s List
Caledonia, MN
Sidney Olson, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration
Eitzen, MN
Mitchell Bechtel, Social Studies Education Major (Broad Field Option B)
Megan Schwartzhoff, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major
Ethan Zahn, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Hokah, MN
Jacob Jorstad, Music Major: Instrumental Emphasis
Kilee Sipusich, Recreation Management Major: Outdoor Recreation Emphasis
Houston, MN
Morgan Beckman, Biology Education Major
New Albin, IA
Samantha Meiners, Finance Major
Spring Grove, MN
Takoda Boyd, Economics Major
Alison Jahnke, Archaeological Studies Major: Cultural Anthropology Emphasis
Jacine Johanningmeier, Undeclared Major - CSH
UW-Madison
Local students graduate from UW-Madison
Eitzen, MN
Collin Pitts, School of Med & Public Health, Master of Public Health, Public Health.
South Dakota State
University
The following students have been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence after the fall 2020 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Caledonia, MN
Georgina Steele
Simpson College
Alyssa Rostad of Houston, Minnesota has been named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Simpson College. Rostad qualified for the academic honor by earning a minimum 3.70 grade point average during the semester. Rostad attended Houston High School.
