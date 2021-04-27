Gustavus Adolphus

Tessa Pieper of Caledonia has received a third place writing award for the Gustavus Adolphus Lawrence S. Owen Prize in Creative Writing/Poetry. The award was part of Honors Weekend at Gustavus Adolphus College, where students and families enjoyed a Celebration of Creative Inquiry, an Honors Convocation and a music recital. Tessa is also on the President’s Honor List. 

