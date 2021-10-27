By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Warrior Nutrition is bringing impact and energy to your day with a new beverage bar in Caledonia.
The new business is located at 121 S. Marshall St., and plans to open on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Owner Seth Merten is looking forward to serving up healthy, clean energy drinks like “Boba Lit Teas” and protein shakes. But what is a Boba lit tea?
A drink made with black and green tea, with ginseng and guarana and vitamin B, he explained.
“It’s not loaded with caffeine. It’s clean energy,” Merten said. “It won’t leave you shaky like coffee does. Vitamin B is natural energy for your body.”
Another popular item is the meal replacement shakes, which have 24 grams of protein and 200 calories.
There’s also a variation of hot beverages, hot or iced coffees and flavors that can be added. Accommodations can be made for allergies.
Merten learned about nutrition from business partner, Ben Lasche, who has worked in the fitness and nutrition industry for 20-plus years. They met when Merten moved to Minnesota from Indiana and was training for body building.
“When I graduated from high school, I didn’t know what I was going to do. I kind of learned this business and what he did,” he said.
Lasche currently has nine locations similar to Warrior Nutrition. Merten eventually opened his own location in La Crescent in August 2020, called Impact Nutrition. He’s excited to have his own place.
“The cool thing will be the creativity and my vision. How I want things and the environment that I created,” he said. “It’s something I’ve envisioned for the longest time.”
Merten said his La Crescent location has done well and he hopes the same for Caledonia. His passion for nutrition and impacting customers’ days is what drives him to start another location. He also offers coaching for health goals too.
“My passion is helping people. Wanting to make a difference,” he said. “People come here for the drinks, but also their day might not be starting great, but I can be the person who changes their day.”
Warrior Nutrition’s space, renovated from the former Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, looks to be warm and inviting as well. Merten said he sees the space as an area for people to hang out, and a good place for students to gather. Merten did the renovation work mostly by himself, which included taking down walls and removing a drop ceiling.
Merten is looking forward to working in the space. Alongside him is Dana Augedahl, Amanda Kohlmeier and Lexie Kohlmeier.
Find Warrior Nutrition on Facebook and Instagram and at its website, https://sethmerten22.wixsite.com/website. Impact Nutrition is located at 111 S. Walnut St., La Crescent.
Pictured on the front page is Warrior Nutrition’s Boba Lit Tea.
