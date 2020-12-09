Pets leave pawprints on our hearts forever, and as hard as it is to think about pets passing over the rainbow bridge, two new businesses in Houston County aim to make that process a little more special and memorable. Houston County is now home to two pet crematoriums, one in Caledonia and one in Brownsville. Though different businesses, both have a similar mission of providing empathy for pet owners and a special way to memorialize the four-legged furries and other pets that walk all over our hearts.
Sweet Dreams Pet Crematorium is owned by Pam Bauer, who found herself in want of a career change. After working as a physical therapist assistant for 24 years and still working part-time, Bauer said she knew she wanted to do something with animals.
Her husband, David, suggested the pet crematorium. Though it was not at the forefront of her thoughts, Bauer said she liked the idea because she liked helping people and wanted to incorporate animals and help people get through the grieving process. She applied for the conditional use permit (CUP) in January 2020 and obtained a business license, which is the only requirement for a pet crematorium.
“For most people, their pets are a family member,” she said, being an animal lover herself. “Choosing cremation, it’s a way for them to memorialize their pets and have a keepsake of them.”
Bauer has two different options for cremation. Owners can choose to cremate their pet and theirs only and get the remains returned or they can choose to have the pets be cremated with other pets, which is a communal cremation. The remains will not be returned to the owner. This method is less expensive.
Sweet Dreams is located five miles south of Caledonia on the Bauer’s hobby farm. Bauer can cremate animals up to 400 lbs., but will only be cremating pets, not farm animals.
One of her services of Sweet Dreams is offering a complimentary urn, along with a cremation certificate with the pet’s name and date of cremation on it. In the future, Bauer hopes to offer wooden urns made by her husband.
“There’s a growing need to have this,” she said. “People have been saying we need it. Almost everybody has a pet.”
So far, the business has been doing well, though the process of helping pet owners is not always easy.
“It’s pretty emotional. Somewhat difficult,” she said. “To see them in the beginning moments after they lost their pets and drive away with their pet. Yet it’s fulfilling in the way I know I am doing a service in the way they want.”
She said there’s a big difference between taking the pet and bringing the ashes back in the urn. Usually, the owner is happy to get the ashes back and Bauer hears a few stories about the pet, what they liked to do, how long the owner had them and even what it was like in their final days.
“It’s fulfilling knowing I am doing this service. Doing it because I care about their pet and about them. I hope they can see that and it makes them feel better,” she said.
Another service that Bauer offers is the amount of time it takes. Currently, she is in the process of getting connected with area vets, but people can also contact Bauer directly and she can pick up the pet as soon as possible.
The remains are usually brought back within three to five days, which Bauer guarantees.
Bauer can be contacted at 507-724-5001 or 507-429-4254. Her website is www.sweetdreamscremation.com.
