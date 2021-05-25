By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Staggemeyer Stave Company is trying something completely different. The Houston County business has produced top-quality white oak strips for making whiskey and wine aging barrels for well over 50 years. And now, a new product from the mill may be coming to a cookout near you.
White oak barbeque and mixed hardwood fuel (heating) pellets could begin shipping from the mill as soon as late summer 2021.
“I’m trying to add value to everything that comes in here,” owner Jed Hammell said last week. “The logs we use are high-value logs. They’re stave logs, and typically only one out of every 10 white oak would be a stave log. So when we do get them in, we want to make sure we have the best available use for that log... ”
So instead of selling all of the white oak sawdust and chips left over from stave processing for things like livestock bedding or bulk fuel for a local heat and power facility, the material will soon be turned into pellets.
A little history: Drawn by “an abundance of white oak,” H.E. Robertson moved his stave mill from Dubuque, Iowa, to the company’s present location near Caledonia in 1958. Employee Norbert Staggemeyer bought the company in 1967. The operation became well-known for premium quality staves and headings used by barrel makers. The Seagram Company and Jack Daniels were some of the principal users of those barrels, which imparted excellent flavor, color, and mellowing to whiskey. In the 1990’s, Napa Valley wine producers reached out to the company for staves as well. Hammell bought the company in 2018.
“We export to Australia, Hungary, Spain, France, a lot to California,” the owner said. Bourbon barrel staves are seasoned for three to five months, while wine staves are seasoned from three to five years. “We’re well-known for our high-quality staves, and we’re going to be known for high-quality pellets as well,” he added. “We will not put out a product unless it meets the highest standards.”
Staggemeyer Stave Company was recently cited as one of the “Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota” by Workforce Development, Inc.
After some careful research, Hammell bought a slightly-used pellet mill in Canada in 2019 and moved the equipment to Caledonia. More machinery would follow, including a large drum dryer (also found in Canada).
“There’s a lot more going into it than just throwing sawdust into the pellet press...” Hammell reported. The process requires exacting attention to detail, including the proper ratio of fine and coarse sawdust and chips, while controlling heat and moisture content at each stage of production. Hammer mills also adjust the size of the chips.
The process of bringing the new product on line has proceeded slowly. “You might as well consider it a new plant when you’re done with it,” Hammell stated. With “all-new electrical controls, our process is completely different... We will be blowing material 300 feet from the stave mill up to the pellet mill.”
First comes the initial material preparation. (sift/sort, chippers, hammer mill and screening to get wood chips and sawdust to the proper size. Then transporting material to the drying phase, followed by more sorting, and another pass through a hammer mill to get just the right sized particles. The wood particles then go to the dry bin, followed by a conditioning process, and are finally “fluffed” and force-fed into the pellet machine.
“We do not use any binders,” Hammell said, “it’s all pressure.” The pellet machine itself weighs around 20,000 pounds, and is powered by a 300 horsepower motor. At that point the newly-formed hot pellet contains 6% to 8% moisture. It goes into an air cooler to get “the lignins (a sort of natural wood binder) to more fully attach” Hammell said. Then the pellets are screened to remove any fines or dust, and to make sure the size is right. They will go into one of two pellet bins (one for the barbeque type and another for fuel pellets). The finished product can be loaded out in bulk or after bagging.
“They will go through a regimen testing,” Hammell added. A lab will confirm a variety of properties, including Btu’s, ash content, and fines.
What about the end-user? When it comes to grill-masters, “Everybody has their own flavor profile,” Hammell noted. “We’re just offering them a different flavor. People like hickory pellets, or apple, cherry... and with the white oak it’s more of a robust barbeque flavor...
“The first type we’re making is the barbeque pellets, for pellet grills, for smoking and grilling. The traditional Texas barbeque was all made out of post oak. And that is a type of white oak. And the characteristics of white oak flow great into barbeque pellets. Between 60 and 75 percent of the flavor for bourbon comes from oak, and 100% of the color. With that flavor you have vanilla, fruit flavors, even a hint of coconut. So it has it’s own unique flavor profile, and from the testing we’ve done it’s great for barbequing.”
Fuel pellets will draw on a slightly different mix of materials. “Besides white oak, we also saw different types of mixed hardwood for our stringers, pallet material, and other things that we need to utilize those hardwoods for,” Hammell stated. “And we might be importing some additional material from some other sawmills, and that will also be going into our fuel pellets for use in things like pellet stoves, or pellet boilers. That area could really take off...
“We’re going to be heating our buildings with pellets, using pellet boilers.
Hammel also said that the sustainable forestry that supports his company has other benefits. “Especially right now, with everyone looking at the carbon footprint, all of our logs are removed from sustainable forests,” he noted. “We want to make sure that future generations have white oak to be cut in staves. All the countries, including the U.S. government now, have declared that wood pellet heat is carbon neutral. So when you think about burning wood, there is carbon, but they found out that if it’s from a sustainable forest, it’s a renewable resource... If you do not harvest a tree and it falls down in the woods and rots, that produces carbon as well. But if you can get a use out of it for heating homes or for your barbeque, then you’re getting the best use out of it.”
Look for the barbeque pellets to initially appear in 20 pound bags, with 40 pound bags available later. The heating pellets will be sold in 40 pound bags. Various distributors (including hardware stores) have already expressed interest in the products.
“We’re going to be focused regionally, but ultimately, we’ll hopefully be going to go nationally as well,” Hammel said. “It will be the only straight white oak barbeque pellet. Most people use some oak for their barbeque pellet, or hickory. But a lot of times it’s 60 or 70 percent red oak. And red oak and white oak are completely different woods.”
Finally, there’s even more good news for Houston County. Hammell said he expects the pellet business to add four to five new jobs at Staggemeyer Stave Company.
