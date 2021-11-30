By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Small Business Saturday has passed, but the satisfaction of shopping local stays with customers and business owners alike. Lastly in our short series, we talked to Stephanie Gulbranson of Edina Realty in Spring Grove.
Gulbranson, her father Arlin “Pete” Peterson and Laurie Peter moved their Edina Realty office from Caledonia to Spring Grove in 2019, and it now resides in the historical Herald building on Maple Drive.
“Spring Grove is a very progressive and growing community,” she said. “Owning a business isn’t easy, but the entrepreneurs in this area have always demonstrated a business model that strengthens others, promotes growth and encourages local support.”
Owning a business can mean a flexible schedule for some, and between being a mother and farming alongside her husband, it works out for Gulbranson. Not to mention that each day is different.
“I love how I get to meet so many people and help them navigate through the process of buying or selling their homes,” she said. “Closings are rewarding because you’ve reached the finish line and it’s an exciting time for clients! It’s fun to hand over the keys, see the smiles on their faces and know that the hard work was all worth it!”
Real estate has skyrocketed the past few years, especially with a shortage of homes. It’s a competitive market with buyers needing to make quick decisions and ready to go with financing. Sometimes they get their house, other times they don’t, but Gulbranson says it all happens for a reason and a better fit for a family comes soon. With new families moving in, it’s good to have local stores and restaurants.
“Businesses have the ability to help others succeed which catapults growth in our communities,” she said. “A strong business district benefits all! It brings new faces, increases foot traffic, encourages the expansion of new homes and makes Spring Grove a desirable place to put down some roots.”
Local might cost a little bit more, but the money goes back into the local economy to be circulated around and around, donated back to schools, churches, non-profits and volunteering for community events. It all keeps Spring Grove a “pretty. neat. small town.”
“The dedication, passion, positivity and true grit that these people possess is truly amazing, especially with their perseverance during a pandemic,” Gulbranson added.
Feel free to ask questions about the industry and process of buying or selling a home. You can find Gulbranson at the office in Spring Grove, or reach out to her at stephaniegulbranson@edinarealty.com, or on Facebook.
