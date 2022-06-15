By Jordan Gerard
There’s something about restoring an old Harvestore silo that was supposed to be torn down, and giving it a new purpose as a farm store and upper guest house, and that’s what Jonathan and Liz Gerdes have done over the course of two years.
The silo features a remodeled, modern interior, complete with air conditioning, lighting, seating, counter space and a tank that draws the raw milk from the bulk tank for customers.
In 2020, the Gerdes started selling raw milk from their dairy farm outside of Caledonia. According to state regulation, they need to sell the milk directly at their farm. Since then, customers have been coming to the farm, but they didn’t really having a good space for getting the milk, enjoying a warm chocolate chip cookie and enjoying conversation along with it.
“The lower level is the farm store. We have pick-up day once a week,” Liz said. “People come with their milk jars and fill up.”
Pick-up day is fun, a little chaotic, but always a good time. Carol Gerdes provides warm chocolate chip cookies made from scratch (with locally grown wheat flour), and the conversation and community is always good.
“I had no idea how many people were looking for it when we first started,” Liz added. “We didn’t think people would make the drive out here. Regular customers make one and half hour drives. They love it.”
The best part of pick-up days are hearing how excited customers are about it, and oftentimes, regulars often run out of raw milk before the next pick-up day. Many times, customers will take a drink of milk on the way to their car, Liz said.
“I wanted a place to host people who have become friends. A place to host them that wasn’t the barn,” she said. “People hang out, they get fresh cookies and get to know each other. It’s not the same as in the barn. It has become a community where a lot of people know each other.”
The farm store now offers processed beef from their farm, and Liz has hosted a few classes on using raw milk. She hosted a kefir class. Kefir is fermented milk, often compared to a thin yogurt consistency. She also hosted a butter-making class for 4-H youth. When the guest house is done upstairs, she plans to host more.
As for the work in turning a silo into a workable space, that took about two years, a lot of sweat equity and some determination.
“Taking a silo that was damaged, we couldn’t use it and turning it into something useful. I love seeing old things being able to be used again,” Liz said. Her and Jonathan joke that they don’t recommend building anything round, as it was quite the learning curve, literally.
But it all came together. The lower level window trims are wood that was growing on the property about 100 years ago. The previous owners milled it and when Will and Carol Gerdes bought the farm, they saved that wood.
The guest house on the upper level features a barn board ceiling from a neighbor’s barn. That will have a full modern bathroom, kitchenette and living space.
The fun part of the process was taking off the old roof, putting together a new one on the ground and then replacing it back on top, Jonathan said. Liz’s blog featured the title, “Houston, We Have a Touchdown.”
The Gerdes were able to do a lot of the work themselves, while a few friends “here and there were suckered into it.”
To see the whole construction process and learn more about their farm, visit www.gerdesfreshfarm.com.
