Pets leave pawprints on our hearts forever, and as hard as it is to think about pets passing over the rainbow bridge, two new businesses in Houston County aim to make that process a little more special and memorable. Houston County is now home to two pet crematoriums, one in Caledonia and one in Brownsville. Though different businesses, both have a similar mission of providing empathy for pet owners and a special way to memorialize the four-legged furries and other pets that walk all over our hearts.
Argus Staff
Rivers Edge Pet Crematorium
With a passion for animals and a need for a pet crematorium in Houston County, Michelle Smith and Patty Burfield moved an established pet crematorium from DeSoto, Wisconsin to Brownsville on County Road 3.
Smith said the previous owner was a customer at Pet Me Scratch Me pet daycare, where she used to manage the La Crosse location. The customer asked Smith if she knew anyone who would want to buy a business, as the owner was retiring.
Once Smith heard what the business was, she thought “that’s interesting” and her next thought was “I don’t know anything about this, but feel like myself and Patty are the best-suited people to do something like this because we’re both so incredibly passionate about animals.”
And thus, Rivers Edge Pet Crematorium began. After agreeing to buy it, Smith and Burfield worked with the owner to do the route and see if they could handle it, as dealing with deceased pets can be very emotionally taxing, she said.
Patty worked with the owner for 10 months and both of them started working with the owner this past June. They bought the business on Sept. 15, 2020.
As stated before, the couple moved the business to Houston County because they saw the need for it.
“We felt that it was really important to have this business in Houston County because there’s a huge need for it,” Smith said. “[We wanted to] provide a more locally-based support system for the rural Houston County area.”
They mainly work with 15 veterinary clinics in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa, but they also work with the public because not all pets pass at veterinary clinics. Rivers Edge can usually provide a quick turnaround time of a few days in order to allow pet owners to finalize the grieving process by getting their pets back much quicker.
Additionally, they also have a private Facebook pet memorial page where pet owners can share stories and pictures of a lost pet.
“Some people don’t understand the grieving process that pet owners go through ... We have this page where people can go to and share stories and not be judged and ridiculed for mourning their pet,” Burfield said. Smith added that articles are posted on their Facebook page to help grieving owners. Even pets grieve when an “animal friend” dies, she noted.
“A lot of people aren’t fortunate to own property like Patty and I do,” Smith said. “They don’t have the option to bury a pet either because they live in town, or they may be in transition between places (to live) so they don’t want to leave a beloved pet behind, they’d rather bring them with. And the other reality is that we live in the Midwest so sometimes the ground is frozen. With the climate around here it’s a really essential need for anybody that owns a pet that cares to keep their remains with them.”
Rivers Edge’s cremation unit is capable of cremating a 500 lb. animal. So far, the biggest was a 215-pound Great Dane. The previous owner’s largest was a llama. Smith added that they can cremate any kind of animal as long as it does not exceed the capacity of their unit.
Smith and Burfield also offer group cremation, where pets are cremated with other pets. The ashes are spread over prairie, woods and pasture on their land so that “these pets can continue to create beauty in the world that we live in.”
Working with pet owners who have just lost a pet is hard, but Smith and Burfield are able to offer empathy to the owners. They themselves have had a “plethora of different animals in our lives.”
“We need to be there for pet owners. Generally when we’re working with veterinary clinics we don’t have one-on-one contact with the pet owners. But we do have one-on-one contact when they call us separately and ask for our services.
“We put our necks out by buying a business in the middle of a pandemic. So if there’s anything that tells anyone how passionate we are about animals, it’s (that), when small businesses are going under left and right and really struggling. But this is [how] incredibly important this is to us. We were willing to take a chance, so that we could provide services for people and their pets,” Smith said.
Rivers Edge is also a veteran-owned business, as Smith served in two wars over a 22-year career in the Army.
To contact Rivers Edge, call 507-482-6765. Burfield added they are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and voice messages will be returned as soon as possible. See their website at www.riversedgepetcrematorium.com.
