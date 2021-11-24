Submitted
We are pleased to announce that Midwest Machinery Co. has signed an agreement to acquire SEMA Equipment, Inc. Subject to John Deere approval, we anticipate that this transition will be finalized at the end of December 2021.
While determining what the best succession plan was for our business, we understood the importance of making this decision with our employee’s and customer’s best interests in mind. Bringing together these two companies will allow us to better serve you as a customer and offer more solutions that are essential to your operation.
We are confident in our choice of Midwest Machinery Co. because of our shared values and long-term relationship. Midwest Machinery Co. is a family-owned business with multiple locations in central Minnesota and fully understands the need for localized leadership and decision making at every location. This decision will also ensure that we have the scale and resources needed to meet customer demands in an ever-changing industry.
With this change, you can expect to see the same friendly and helpful staff that you are used to working with today. We will incorporate the best practices from both organizations to create one consistent and positive business approach. We also intend to provide a wider range of parts inventory, equipment, and services supported by the specialization of technical resources as products continue to become more complex. We assure you that we will make every effort to employ a transition that is as seamless as possible so that you will continue to enjoy superior levels of customer service.
Thank you for your support and patronage in the past, and we look forward to serving you in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.