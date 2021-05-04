By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A local event pulls double duty in supporting two local producers and a local business with Meat Raffle Mondays.
The event has been hosted by Rustic Tap for the past five weeks and the meat is provided by Wholesome Family Farms in Caledonia and Frickson Family Farms in Dakota.
Owner Kalvin Kowalewski said Meat Raffle Mondays provide more nightly community activities.
“It’s something for people to do on Mondays,” he said. “It supports the local community.”
The event rolls at 5:30 p.m. and those wanting to participate choose a number off of a tip board. If they have the corresponding number to a prize, they win. The meat, ranging from beef to pork to chicken, is already pre-packaged.
Multiple drawings are held throughout the night and typically average about 10 prizes at one event. Furthermore, the proceeds benefit the Caledonia Fire Department.
The reception to the Meat Raffle Mondays has been positive and keeps people coming in.
“It’s really good. Everyone loves the prizes,” Kowalewski said. He joked he’ll keep doing the events “until people become vegetarians.”
Darienne Frickson said the meat raffles are a good way to help local businesses network together.
“It is a guaranteed weekly sale for us, as well as brings business into the Rustic Tap and raises money for the local fire department,” she said. “It is an all around good word of mouth/advertising for all parties.”
Darienne and her husband Andy started Frickson Family Farms in 2013 after they purchased it from his grandparents. On the farm, they raise beef, pork, pastured chickens, eggs and seasonal produce. Their beef is raised naturally, free of antibiotics or growth hormones and raised on grass and grain on a non-GMO diet.
“We raise most of our own conventional corn and alfalfa, with no till and cover cropping practices to prevent soil erosion,” she explained. They supplement their non-GMO soybean meal through Hy-View Feeds in Mabel, Minnesota.
They also use direct marketing to reach customers, using online sales, shipping, delivery and a few market events.
Also noticing the benefits of Meat Raffle Mondays is Jordan and Rachelle Meyer of Wholesome Family Farms.
“It is a great way to get our products to consumers in a convenient way for them,” Rachelle explained. “I also wanted to start doing these because I want to continue to support our local community and grow our businesses in downtown Caledonia.”
Not only does it help support a local restaurant, but it also aides people in searching for a local farmer that raises their food, Meyer explained.
“They want to know and trust their farmer and what they are doing,” she added. “That is why we are totally transparent with what we do.”
Though it’s their first time doing this type of event, the Meyers have seen their customer base grow. Several people reached out to them and bought their products because they either saw the meat at the raffle or tried it.
“It is great working with Kalvin. We have a super simple process,” Meyer said. She packages and wraps the meat bundles and then drops them off on Mondays. Wholesome Family Farms also sells their eggs at the Caledonia Bakery, who use them in their fresh baked goods.
“I want to continue to bring more people into our community and keep it flourishing! Seeing our downtown so busy lately holds a special place in my heart,” she said. “This is where I grew up and it means a lot to me to continue to support all the businesses.”
Check out Frickson Family Farms at www.fricksonfamilyfarms.com and Wholesome Family Farms at www.wholesomefamilyfarms.com. Rustic Tap is on Facebook and also at www.rustic-tap.com.
