By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
There’s a new insurance man in town and he’s looking forward to helping people and families navigate insurance needs.
Dakota Johnson recently took over the American Family Insurance Office in Spring Grove and Preston from long-time insurance representative Jeff Ellingson, who has retired. The transition was official April 1.
Johnson has worked in the insurance industry for the past four years with Ellingson. It was a nice change for him and his family.
“I knew I wanted to help people, stay in the community and stay involved locally,” he told the Argus. Johnson and his wife, Jessie (Otterness), moved back to the area with their two boys, Clayton and Johnny. The opportunity for the switch presented itself while Ellingson was looking for another insurance agent to join him. Johnson applied for the job, met with him and his staff and the rest is history.
Office hours and phone numbers will remain in the same in both offices. The official name of the business is American Family Insurance – Dakota D. Johnson Agency, Inc. He plans to spend Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Preston office, but can be available wherever he is needed, he said.
The insurance vendor, American Family, offers just about every kind of insurance from home and auto life and farm, with the exception of health insurance. They do offer health supplements for Medicare, including advantage plans.
“If people need help with any type of insurance, they can stop in and get a quote,” he said. “I can go over what they have. They can ask what I recommend.”
Johnson and his staff are prepared to go the extra mile for clients and do the leg work for clients.
“If people have questions and we don’t know, we’ll do the best by them and take care of those things in house,” he said.
As homeowners and families differ, Johnson said people should have enough coverage if there is a loss to be covered. His job is making sure the client is properly protected, he added. American Family Insurance offers many different types of endorsements that can be added to the policy.
“Our doors are always open, the staff and myself are always willing to help and do the best by everybody that we can,” Johnson said.
In his spare time when he’s not in the office, Johnson likes to spend time with his family and take his kids out to the family farm and enjoy the outdoors.
The Spring Grove office can by reached at 507-498-3861 and the Preston office can be reached at 507-765-2372.
