By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Brothers Brennan and Karsen Mierau have opened a new automotive repair shop in Caledonia.
Freedom Auto LLC is located at 1009 East South Street, and is a full-service operation ready to tackle any problem on four wheels.
“Really, we’ll do oil changes all the way to transmission replacements and engine rebuilds,” Brennan said recently. ”We want to be a versatile shop, we want to be able to do just about anything...”
“I’m very familiar with GM, and Chevy products. I worked at Ellingson Motors for a little over five years, and then I worked for Sleepy Hollow for a little over a year. I also have worked on Fords, Volkswagen stuff, so I’ve kind of been all over.
“We’re going to cover all nine yards of it. We’ll dig into ‘em and we we’ll get ‘em fixed.”
With two overhead hoists already installed and a third on the way, the shop benefits from some wide-open spaces for vehicles and the machinery it takes to get them serviced. An air conditioning recovery/service unit is already ordered, too, as well as a transmission jack.
“We’ve got a pretty big lot and we’ve got a pretty open shop,” Brennan noted. “We wanted to open our own shop because we saw potential. My wife is helping out quite a lot, too. So with good family, you want to make a good name for yourself, and you want to be thorough. And I think as time goes on, we’ll grow, and just take it step by step.”
So it’s a family business. Mackenzie Mierau is Brennan’s wife. As noted, she has been helping out as well, including setting up the office and helping the first customers who are already utilizing Freedom Auto.
Karsen also has plenty of local experience in the automotive service and repair business. He said that he will focus primarily on the office side of the business, helping customers, tracking down and getting parts, and more of whatever is needed, (such as performing certain maintenance work). “There’s a lot of potential in automotive service,” he noted.
Freedom Auto is now open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule service or repairs, call them at (507) 725-2000.
