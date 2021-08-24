By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
New business owner Eugene Osborne has been working carefully for weeks in the former Frankie’s Inn building in Caledonia, giving the furnishings some tender loving care while he prepares to re-open as Frankie’s 2nd Chance.
“I always wanted to own my own business,” he said, “So I decided to take a chance on something, and that’s where the name Frankie’s Second Chance comes from. I believe everyone needs a second chance. So Frankie’s is going to get a second chance.
The new buisness is slated to open on Friday, Aug. 27, but will be open for cocktails this week. They will also have pizza and kids meals: chicken tenders or mini corn dogs with fries or tater tots.
“It’s kind of been a dream of mine... There’s some very good people here in Caledonia, hard-working people... So I’m excited!”
An Army veteran, Osborne said he’s pleased with the location of Frankie’s. “I love that it’s right next to the Legion. My brothers and sisters. I love ‘em.”
He’s been digging in, making some repairs and improvements to items such as plumbing, flooring, reconditioning the booths, and installing some new wallpaper. But even with the changes, much has been saved from Frankie’s Inn.
“I want to do it right, fix it up first,” Osborne explained.
“Behind the bar, what you see now, minus the new tile floor we have there, is authentic,” the new owner noted. “We want to leave this as historic as it is now. Because it’s special. It’s neat.
The bar/back bar has a well-used almost western saloon look. “Yeah, it’s old-school and it’s cowboy-ish,” Osborne noted. “I don’t want to try to change it. It is what it is. Just kind of clean it up and keep the bar as what it is.
“I like listening to folks, and the fellowship that a bar offers.”
On the food side, Frankie’s Second Chance should bring back some pleasant memories. The original booths are coming back with a bit of rehab. The glossy black upholstered benches have a comfortable look. “They were popular...” Osborne says. “I don’t want to get rid of the booths, they’re part of history.”
Are you bringing back the Frankie’s Inn’s famous chicken?
“I definitely want to, because I want to give the customers what they want. And that’s been the biggest thing I’ve heard about... People have traveled from far away to come and get Frankie’s chicken...”
“I’ve heard some names (of people who made Frankie’s Inn chicken in the past), and I’m going to try and get some of those people to help me. It was fried chicken. It has to be made just so, and hopefully with just the right ingredients, I believe we can bring it back. But it’s going to take a lot of help from some of the local folks who prepared it...
“It sounds like a heck of an opportunity, if I can get the doors open. I’m just working on a few things without changing too much.”
Osborne said he’s looking forward to the “good times coming, and the good people who will stop in. I’m glad it’s here in Caledonia,” he said. “We’re very lucky to live where we do.”
Frankie’s Second Chance is located at 139 South Marshall Street in Caledonia, Minnesota. Initial hours are noon - 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays; noon- midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
