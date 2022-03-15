By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Pop, whiskey, beer.
Beer that is craft-brewed by Fat Pat’s Brewery & BBQ, and it’s the newest beverage option in Spring Grove.
The six new beers join a growing list of brisket, burgers, pulled pork, fresh-cut fries, nachos and smoked meats under the Red’s IGA and Longmire Foods umbrella.
Fat Pat’s Brewery & BBQ is housed inside Jo’s Coffee House, at Red’s IGA in Spring Grove, and Patrick and Jayme Longmire are looking forward to the new craft-brew venture.
The idea for brewing their own beer started with the covid-19 pandemic. Then, Longmire and his father, Red, sold their barbeque food trailer and began to move toward a brick and mortar concept for serving food.
The addition for Jo’s Coffee House was completed and opened in 2019, and forming that as another destination in Spring Grove made sense. Plus, Fat Pat’s Brewery & BBQ is located between Decorah, Iowa and La Crosse, Wisconsin, two cities that are home to two or three relatively new breweries and attracting the crowd that loves craft beer.
“We were going up to RockFilter [Distillery] and seeing people not from Spring Grove. We go in there and the place is packed,” Longmire said. “It was kind of a light bulb moment. People like craft beer.”
Building off the brick and mortar idea, Longmire began experimenting with the brew process. He made about 30 batches of home-brew that year, with the goal of moving toward commercial brewing.
“The beers turned out pretty good the first time,” he said. “No one’s thrown the beer back yet. It’s going pretty well. I know they’re not perfect. I’m trying to do the style of beers justice.”
The process wasn’t without trial and error though. Longmire said he didn’t know anything about brewing beer before he started, just that he liked beer. A few batches weren’t great at first, but just like he learned about barbeque, he got the hang of brewing too.
“It has a mystique to it,” he said. “It’s a mystery until you open it up and then you realize how much goes into it. How much science goes into into, even past brewing beers and into the tap lines.”
Now, six beers are available with more on the way. Currently, Fat Pat’s offers a Pale Ale, Brown Ale, Farm House Ale, Oatmeal Stout (stored in RockFilter barrels), India Pale Ale and Hazy IPA. Longmire said he’s working on a Pilsner and a Bock.
“The first three were kind of getting my feet wet, using new equipment and just seeing how close I can get,” he said. “We had a pretty good response on the stuff. I want to do a few different styles, like a sour.”
The beer is brewed on site, as well. The brewers are tucked into the east corner of the store, right next to the barbeque smoker. That space was also added on in 2019.
Eventually, the beers and the restaurant may move somewhere else in Spring Grove once it outgrows that space, and Longmire said he’d like to possibly add a wood-fired pizza restaurant.
The trickiest part of adding the brewery to Red’s IGA’s list of growing amenities is finding the days to brew the beer. There’s still the deli to fill, the smoker to smoke and the shelves to stock. But it’s working out so far.
Currently, Fat Pat’s beers are only available at Red’s IGA. The tasting room offers 5 oz. tasters to 16 oz. pints, and growlers to go.
The taproom is open Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. The kitchen is open for food on Fridays, 4 to 7 p.m. Follow them on Facebook at Fat Pat’s Brewery & BBQ and online at www.fatpatsbbq.com.
