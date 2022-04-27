By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Fastenal’s AR support center in Caledonia has a fresh new look that improves employee morale and elevates the center to more than just a call center.
Fastenal, headquartered in Winona, Minnesota, invested an interior remodel from end to end. That includes new paint, carpet, desks, the break room, conference room and just about everything in-between.
AR manager Misty Rask said everybody is excited about the new look, and especially more so with the addition of stand-up/sit-down desks.
“The fluctuation of people from sitting at desks to standing now, it’s nice to have that option,” she said.
Work stations also have two monitors that are adjustable and new ergonomic chairs. The partitions are shorter, allowing the office space to feel more open and not sheltered in. They also have transparent glass on top, to allow a quiet work space, but also to let in more light.
The break room space has been remodeled with a concrete floor, new tables and chairs, new counter space and a modern vending machine, in addition to more food options like cheese curds and breakfast items.
Local contractors include Pat McCabe, who worked on the electric. The project took about a month to complete. Employees worked from home during that time.
Former AR manager and current regional finance support team member Karly Misch said Fastenal’s branch in Caledonia has always been the “Caledonia Call Center.” However, since the company moved into Caledonia in 2005, there’s been a lot of changes. With the new remodel, Fastenal paid attention to those changes.
“New teams have been created for specialized tasks. As we did the remodel, we kept that in mind,” Misch said. “The changes that have been occurring with the team ... we’re not just a call center. We have a team that works on email, web accounts, national accounts. How Fastenal is growing, we need to reevaluate how we work with customers and call centers.”
Redefining themselves, Misch explains there’s a lot of opportunity for growth within the company. Misch and Rask both started out in entry-level positions, but have since moved up to different roles and made a career out of it.
“Fastenal is unique. We have more of a jungle gym structure versus the traditional ladder,” Misch said. “Fastenal gave me the opportunity to try different things.”
Fastenal is also looking forward to continuing to partner with local schools for students’ career explorations. For those looking to build a career, Fastenal has a lot of options, she added.
“The thing that’s so cool about our location in Caledonia is that the corporate office is in Winona. The heart of the company is 45 minutes away,” Misch said. “It’s cool to see people branch out.”
Fastenal originally came to Caledonia in 2005 in the old elementary building, before moving to its current location at 710 Griffith Lane, near Good Times Restaurant & Bar.
