By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Fresh snow was gradually melting into the sod last week at Ma Cal Grove Golf Course in Caledonia. But in the clubhouse, you could tee it up in warm and sunny Hawaii.
“This Trackman golf simulator was set up last Thursday (March 11),” Ma Cal’s temporary manager Christa Romportl reported as she stood before a tall, wide screen. “We had some people come in on Friday to try it out. Now we’re setting up actual tee times.
“This is the latest and greatest, the newest model... It’s really exciting for us to have this here.”
Costing in the neighborhood of $47,000, the cutting edge simulator is not just another video game on steroids. Golfing pros actually use machines such as this to keep their game sharp.
“It’s definitely not a cheap piece of equipment, but it does so many incredible things,” Romportl noted. ”You can do shot analysis, range... and it would track different things like the ball curve, where you hit the ball, when you hit it, speed, and all that. When the ball hits the screen it calculates what it would actually do on the course.”
That screen showed Hualalai Resort at the time of this report, but lots of other venues are ready to play. Hudson National in New York, Innisbrook Copperhead in Florida, Interlachen Country Club (Edina), Kempferhof golf course, south of Strasbourg. The lists go on...
“It doesn’t matter if you’re a golfer who wants to improve how you’re hitting the ball, or see how the ball will curve. It will calculate all that and you can put in your data,” Romportl said. “You can sign in, add your name and your email so every time you come in you just log in. Then it saves all the data so you can see how you are improving. You can also have a spreadsheet of that sent to your email if you want...”
And, if you want to play with a group, ”You can enter your handicap in here for each person, let different golfers start closer or further from the pin,” Romportl added. “You can set all of those parameters. You can point out what you want to track, so if there’s certain parts of your game that you want to work on, you can really focus on them.
“Also, if people aren’t really big golfers and they just want to have fun playing games or trying out different courses, it’s really good for that. So it’s also good for beginners... It can be about just having some fun with friends, trying it out, or it can be about improving your golf game.
“Kids can do it. A family can come in. We also have games, in case people don’t want to do 18 holes or they don’t want to practice and see what they can improve on. Games like Capture the Flag. Closest to the Pin, and Bullseye...
“There are many levels of difficulty that players can choose from. All the detail you want can be dialed in (or omitted for beginners)... How hard is the ground? What are the wind conditions? What point of view do you prefer?
“Really, you can do pretty much anything on the simulator. If you want it really easy, or you want to make it a little bit more difficult. You can customize your session.”
Tee times on the simulator can currently be reserved for $35 per hour.
“An average person can golf 18 holes in that time,” Romportl stated. “So a golfing foursome might book four hours, and play a course together. Right now, we’re not yet set up to book online, so players would have to call here to reserve a tee time...
“The great thing about this is, we’ll have it up in the winter months when you can’t golf on our beautiful course, but you can still come in and enjoy golfing and practice. And also, having this equipment in Caledonia, hopefully will bring a lot of people in to try it out. Really it can fit any golfer, newer, intermediate, someone who just wants to golf with friends, or if they want to practice. A lot of professional use it to track and improve what they are doing.
“It’s an incredible thing to have here.”
