A passion for gardening has grown into a new local greenhouse just east of Caledonia, under the experienced greenthumb of Darla Quinnell.
Curly’s Garden is open for business at 11051 State Highway 44. Hours are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check out the latest updates on Facebook at Curly’s Garden.
Quinnell started out in 2021 with one greenhouse, but inside, there’s a lot of vegetables, herbs and flowers already growing tall. Several tomato varities, peppers, cucumbers, squash, lettuce and herbs fill the shelves, along with several herbs and flowers. Plants are available right now during the growing season, and produce will be available as soon as it’s harvest season.
Flowers include zinnias, sunflowers and nasturtiums. All of the plants were started from seeds.
“I’ve always gardened. It’s always been a passion of mine,” she said. “I wanted to take what I’m good at and love and pursue it further.”
Curly’s Garden is named in memory of her dad, Steven Quinnell, who passed in 2020. His nickname, “Curly,” had been with him since he was a teenager. The logo was created by local resident Megan Buxengard.
So far, the greenhouse is doing pretty good, she said, aside from struggling with Minnesota’s recent wacky weather.
“I enjoy it. It’s a win-win for me,” Quinnell said. “It’s very relaxing, calming.”
Eventually she wants to add another greenhouse and expand her produce and add more flowers. She also wants to add raised garden beds and move the market garden from her family’s farm to Curly’s Garden. And add a sign to the driveway pointing visitors to the greenhouse.
Quinnell graduated from Spring Grove High School in 2009, and went to Northeast Iowa Community College for accounting, and then onto Upper Iowa University for her bachelors degree in accounting. When she’s not gardening, she works at ESB Banking and Insurance and enjoys camping with her fiance, Darin DeWall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.