By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
In a small Houston County town that has its own piece of paradise on the Mississippi River, vacation homes are a popular choice for staying local.
A recently remodeled house on Brownsville’s Main Street has a lot to offer in a small footprint. Owner Erica Kies said Brownsville is the perfect small town for a vacation home.
“It’s secluded but so close to so much,” she said. “Being a river town, it attracts a lot of different types of traffic.”
The house is also in a prime location, just up the street from the river, where Lawrence Lake Marina and Wildcat Park are popular destinations, along with boat landings. The house is also situated next to Saxon Hall and its delicious pizza.
Although it’s a small town, Brownsville is also connected to Caledonia via County Rd. 3, to Hokah and La Crescent via State Highway 26, and just eight miles south of La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Kies said she always wanted to own a home in Brownsville, being that she grew up outside of Brownsville. She did own her first home there, but since moving away, she purchased this home through a “contract for deed” arrangement.
Before that, she was helping the previous owner with renovations last March. The home had been gutted, and it was ready for a remodel from the inside out.
Local contractor VanRavenhorst Construction did the siding and back deck, while Colsch Concrete did the patio and sidewalk work. With the inside work, Kies painted the kitchen cabinets and then furnished the home.
It took a few months to complete, but once the work was done, Kies officially purchased the home in June.
She currently has it listed on popular vacation home app AirBNB. The home can sleep up to six people and has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The updated home has gotten good reviews on the app, and also earned a “Superhost” rating for Kies, which AirBNB explains as “Superhosts are experienced, highly rated hosts who are committed to providing great stays for guests.”
Kies said she enjoys hosting people at the home. The house also features artwork by local artist Heather Larson, and posted artwork is for sale.
“What I like most about hosting is all the different stories of people coming to town,” she said. What surprised her the most was the variety of reasons people came to stay in Brownsville.
Her neighbor also helps out with turning the house over between guests. Kies said that’s super helpful and it would be hard to do all on her own when it’s busy.
With temperatures warming up and tourism bouncing back, Kies can look forward to a busy summer at her vacation home in Brownsville.
