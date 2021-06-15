By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
“We specialize in sports performance, powerlifting, Olympic weightlifting, tactical fitness and personal training,” the Alpha Performance webpage states. The workout center opened April 1, 2021, and members have access to the new gym 24/7. The facility is located at 421 Vista Drive, Caledonia (near H&R Block).
Zach Gran, brother Josh Gran, and Reegan Gran (Zach’s wife) are the owners of Alpha Performance. Brandon Tornstrom also serves as an assistant trainer.
“Really what it was, was to provide an opportunity for adults and kids in the community to have access to a strength and conditioning facility that’s open 24/7...” Zach said. “I like to train people. I had a background in the military, and my wife is certified in postnatal fitness. So we just kind of did it for fun, and to give back to the community.
“We have a group of kids that come in every Saturday at 9 a.m., and I train some middle school kids throughout the week. Also, our gym is more geared towards athletes. Toward football or any other sports athletes, as well as the powerlifting team that we’ve kind of established. We’re trying to grow that.”
Alpha Performance zeros in on strength and conditioning training. “There’s no treadmills or cardio equipment, so it’s pretty much 100 percent free weights,” Zach said. That includes items such as barbells, dumbbells, pull up rings, kettlebells, and more, such as GHD (glute ham developer) machines, and reverse hyper equipment.
Zach said he’s worked with youngsters at Alpha Performance from nine years of age up to college-level athletes. And sometime this summer, a senior (adult) group is forming for some guided training sessions, too. But the focus with the younger kids is one-on-one training on how to lift safely, he added.
“Every Monday here, throughout the summer, the Caledonia Booster Club is renting the gym out, so football is definitely utilizing it,” Gran stated “The long-term goal is, it would be great if some other sports teams in town would utilize it, too.”
