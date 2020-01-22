By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
For a nine-year-old girl and her dad, their biggest adventure is just beginning with the opening of their very own place: AJ’s Bar and Grill.
The new restaurant is in the place of the former Frankie’s Inn at 139 S. Marshall St. and opened Jan. 8.
Owner Andrew (AJ) Gleason and his daughter Kinsey have enjoyed the place so far and are looking forward to serving the community quality, well done food.
“Cooking has been apart of my life. I love to cook, bartend, talk to people,” Gleason said. “I like putting together weird recipes and sauces, things that are not typical.”
He spent a short time at culinary school, but the menu items have a twist. And indeed, there are some interesting menu items that deserve a taste, like duck wings.
Gleason said duck wings have a more “rich, unique flavor,” and so far, people have been really happy with them.
The sauces that accompany the duck or chicken wings have a unique style too. Currently, standard sauces like BBQ, buffalo and ranch are available, but there’s also citrus chipotle, fire ranch, Asian BBQ, garlic parm, sriracha bourbon, honey mustard and chipotle ranch, too.
There’s also totchos, which are tater tots covered in nacho cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, shredded cheese, jalapenos, sour cream and salsa. Customizations can be made.
On the meal side of things, Gleason said he wants to work with the community as a whole and develop a connection from community to food.
“I wanted to use some of our food items as a connection to the community,” he said. “One of them I knew I wanted a spicy burger to do something with the firehouse.”
The Firehouse burger features hamburger with pepper jack cheese, bacon, fire cheese curds, jalapenos and AJ’s Fire Bourbon BBQ Sauce on a toasted bun.
He’s also created his own Warrior burger, which is a hamburger with bacon and peanut butter.
Additionally, standard burgers, patty melts and wraps are available. So far, people have said the food is good, Gleason relayed. The menu is evolving and will get more additions or new items soon. Meal specials and drink specials will come along in time.
“A couple of my close friends came forward and were honest about things. We had a few issues with our hand-dipped cheese curds so we took them off the menu for now,” he said. “I love the great response people have had. People have come back multiple times.”
He added the community has welcomed them with open arms, helped and supported the business.
“Everybody I’ve met really steps up when I need it,” he said. From Todd Lemke to Chuck from Chuck’s Meat Market helping with storage and Good Times employees helping with suggestions for who to call when the grill goes down on the second day, Gleason said there’s “really good people, neighbors here.”
His favorite part so far has been meeting community members and from observation, he greets every customer with a smile and thanks them for coming in.
And what does Gleason’s young business partner think of it?
“I love it!” Kinsey said. Her favorite menu item at the restaurant are the mac and cheese bites.
“I wanted her to have something. I did it for her,” Gleason said, shedding a tear. “She means everything to me.”
Kinsey has been helping out too with taking orders and serving. Gleason said she’s really stepped up to help out.
Additionally, Gleason’s girlfriend Katie and her teenage son, Alex, have played a role in getting the business started and continuing to help out.
Those who remember Frankie’s will still remember the interior but with a few changes. Gleason said they took out the booths, remodeled the floors, the kitchen and re-organized the space.
The bar top was stripped down to wood, sanded, then stained to give it a fresh look. As for the kitchen, some equipment is new while other appliances were able to be used again.
Gleason originally grew up in La Crescent and has lived most recently in La Crosse. He also owns a few different technology businesses in addition to the bar and grill.
AJ’s Bar and Grill is open at 11 a.m. daily Tuesday through Sunday and open until 10 p.m. on weekdays and open until 2 a.m. on weekends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.