Ability Building Community (ABC) celebrated a host of honorees on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the West Western in La Crescent. Attendees were recognized at the event for a wide variety of reasons.
Caledonia Site Employee of the Year
Diane Shuda was recognized as this year’s Caledonia Works Site Employee of the year. Shuda has been with ABC for the past 34 years and presenters fondly described her as someone who “comes to ABC each day in such a happy mood that radiates to others” and “is a joy to be around.”
When accepting the award Shuda was overwhelmed with happiness, as small tears of joy streamed down her face.
La Crescent Site Employee of the Year
Matt Grodevant was recognized as this year’s La Crescent Site Employee of the Year. Grodevant was described as a jack of all trades who has “tried a lot of different jobs and work experiences.” Grodevant has worked at Co-op in Hokah, as well as Tri State Auto and later HillToppers Refuse and Recycling.
According to his supervisors at HillToppers, Grodevant “is doing an amazing job and has already received his first raise.”
Years of Service awards
In a touching moment, the crowd gave a roaring applause and standing ovation to 50 years of service award recipient, Connie Williams. When being recognized, ABC staff presented Williams with a cardboard cutout of Johnny Cash, her favorite musician, as a thank you for dedication and time.
Other service awards included 5 years of service awards to James Carlson, Todd Goetzinger, Curtis Gregory, Lesa Johnson, Dan Miller and Lana Twite; 10 years of service awards to Ashley Bergemann and Sandra Gordan; 15 years of service awards to Kim Covey, Michelle Diersen, Matt Leonard, Sammie Sherry, Katie Schroeder, Brenda Whitmore and Sarah Wiste; 20 years of service awards to Jill Johnson, Terry Miller and Melissa Yolton; 25 years of service awards to Jerome Buchholz, Marshall Connelly and John Murphy; 30 years of service awards to Pat Jordan; 35 years of service awards to Pat O’Heron, Jenny Omoth and Mike Star; 40 years of service awards to Mike Augedhal and Rick Goetzinger.
Woodland Employee of the Year and WOW awards
James Clay has been employed with Woodland since 2020 and was recognized at the banquet as a Woodland Employee of the Year. Clay works at the Subway in La Crescent five days a week and was described as “a very hard worker and a reliable employee” who always comes “with a smile on his face and greets everyone ‘good morning.’”
Clay was also recognized as ABC’s second quarter Woodland Outstanding Worker (WOW) award recipient. Clay was awarded this honor happily alongside first, third and fourth quarter recipients Cory Groves, Jerome Buchholz and Michelle Diersen.
The first quarter WOW award recipient, Groves, was described as a hard worker who always “comes to work with a positive attitude and great sense of humor.” It was also noted that Groves “is doing great at achieving his attendance goals.”
Third quarter WOW award recipient Buchholz works at the Houston County Recycling Center during the week and was described as a very hard worker who “really enjoys working at the Recycling Center.” Buchholz has a long history with ABC and has been employed with Woodland and the recycling center since 1997.
Fourth quarter WOW award recipient Diersen has been employed with Woodland since 2007 and was described as someone who “has accomplished many goals in her time at ABC.” Diersen enjoys working at UWL in the dish room three days a week and “is a great help.”
The High Five awards
Lastly, the High Five awards were created “to recognize ABC’s wonderful employees who consistently go above and beyond to ABC’s mission.” High Five award recipients are nominated by coworkers and receive a party in their honor, as well as a $75 bonus.
This year’s honorees included Heather Foellmi, Nick Rohrer, Mel Klug, Lori Duerwachter, Caroline Steele, Corina Deflorian, Ellie Woods and Sarah Wiste.
