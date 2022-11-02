Ability Building Community (ABC) celebrated a host of honorees on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the West Western in La Crescent. Attendees were recognized at the event for a wide variety of reasons. 

Caledonia Site Employee of the Year

Caledonia works site employee of the year.jpg

Caledonia local Diane Shuda is awarded the Caledonia Works Site Employee of the Year award at ABC honoree banquet
La Crescent employee of the year.jpg

Judy Johnson and Cathy McCabe present Matt Grodevant with ABC La Crescent Employee of the year. 
50 years of serice.jpg

Corrine Williams celebrates 50 years of service at ABC honoree banquet in La Crescent.
Connie Williams.jpg

Connie Williams get standing ovation for 50 years of service with ABC.
35 years of service.jpg

Lori Duewachter presents Pat O’Heron and Jenny Omoth awards for 35 years of service with ABC.
25 years of service.jpg

John Murphy and Jerome Buchholz celebrate 25 years of service with ABC.
20 years of service.jpg

Jill Johnson and Terry Miller celebrate 20 years of service with ABC.
35 years of service.jpg

Jenny Omoth celebrates 35 years of service with ABC.
Woodland employee of the year.jpg

James Clay is presented with the Woodland Employee of the Year award at ABC honoree banquet in La Crescent.
WOW awards.jpg

WOW award recipients are all smiles as they pose for a group shot.

