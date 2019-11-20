For the past seven or eight years, Fred Arnold has been driving to Madison, WI, one Sunday a month to play trumpet for Sunday services at First United Methodist Church, where his daughter, Elsa, and son-in-law, Doug, are members. They play with a group called Blessed Brass.
Upon learning of Fred’s recent diagnosis of terminal cancer, about 20 Blessed Brass members; some Thankful Brass members, the group that Fred leads locally; and several additional musicians decided that an appropriate way to celebrate Fred’s 60-plus-year musical contributions would be for them to furnish the music for a Sunday service at Trinity Lutheran in Spring Grove, Fred’s home church.
Arrangements have been made and the musicians will be performing on November 24, traditionally referred to as Christ the King Sunday in the Lutheran church, the last Sunday of the church year before the beginning of Advent. The brass players will provide an extended prelude to worship beginning at 9 a.m., and accompanying music throughout the service beginning at 9:15 a.m.
Trinity wishes to make everyone in the community aware that all are welcome at this service.
