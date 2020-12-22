The Mayo Civic Center Region 1 Wrestling Hall of Fame Committee has announced the 2021 Hall of Fame Class, which includes honorees Mike Buringa and Jay Wheaton of Houston.
The class will be inducted on March 13, 2021 either in person or by virtual & Zoom.
Tickets and information will be thru Rick Ties: rickties@gmail.com
Updates will continue on the date, sites, and times.
