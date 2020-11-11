The Caledonia Turkey Fest committee will be providing fresh cut Christmas trees along the walking path in Caledonia’s North Park that will be 5-6 feet in height.
We are extending this invitation to the first 10 families, organizations or businesses that would like to decorate a tree however they wish.
There should be a minimum of 500 to 600 LED lights on each tree as you will want your tree to dazzle from the highway. Ornaments should be weather appropriate. Heavy extension cords and electricity will be provided. Signs will also be provided recognizing your personalization and creativity.
Trees will be ready to decorate by the day after Thanksgiving , Nov. 27 and need to be completed by Dec. 1, just in time for the Winter Parade on Dec. 4.
Remember, this is open to the first 10 families, organizations and businesses who register by calling Marian Gavin at 507-450-6160.
