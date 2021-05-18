Winona area Masonic Bodies partner with Winona Health to provide a book for every newborn

Showing devotion to ongoing education and literacy, local Order of Eastern Star Pickwick #191 joined with local Masonic Lodge Winona #18 to donate the first $1,000 and partner with Winona Health to provide a book for each newborn born at Winona Health.
As education, understanding, and growth are all important parts of Freemasonry through the Masonic Lodge, and through all Masonic Groups, it was easy for Winona’s Masons and Eastern Star members to decide to come together to provide this service for newborns and their families.
The idea came from Winona Mason and OES Member J.J. Pettit and his wife Kim (also an OES member). While living in Illinois Kim and J.J.’s first son Jonathan III received a book as a newborn but it was labeled “Lucas.”
They cleared up that confusion, but because they liked the name, they ended up naming their second son Lucas.
Worshipful Master of Winona Masonic Lodge #18 Jacob Grippen stated, “A focus on education flows throughout all aspects of Masonry, so we are happy to help partner with our local Eastern Star to provide funding now and into the future to ensure that all newborns and their families have the tools to become avid readers, and seekers of knowledge.”
Worthy Matron (OES #191) Diane Forsyth added, “Pickwick OES membership includes 3 nurses and 4 who are currently pursuing higher education in healthcare fields. We all recognize the importance of reading to children at a young age. We are happy to have inspired and joined this partnership.”
Winona Health Manager of Community and Donor Relations, Katrice Sisson, said, “We’re grateful for this generous gift in support of providing a book for every newborn. Our Pediatricians and staff, who are of course strong advocates for family bonding, learning and literacy, select the books that will be presented to parents of newborns.”
All involved are dedicated to keeping this partnership far into the future to provide these books for all new and growing families at Winona Health.
