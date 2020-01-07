WIC Clinics schedule
for January 2020
Appointments and
Voucher Pick-up
Caledonia: Wednesday, January 8th, 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., County Community Services Building, 611 Vista Drive, Caledonia, Minn.
La Crescent: Thursday, January 9th, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 520 N. Elm Street, La Crescent, Minn.
Caledonia: Wednesday, January 15th, 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., County Community Services Building, 611 Vista Drive, Caledonia, Minn.
Any questions about qualifications or income guidelines for the WIC Program may be directed to 507-725-5816.
