Wholesome Family Farms is excited to invite you to our annual Fall Fest at the Farm once again in 2021!
This is an event to celebrate our customers, enjoy yummy food and have an on-farm experience everyone will enjoy. Join us for a day of fellowship, great food and fun farm activities.
The date is Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at our farm, located at 15091 Crazy Corners Rd., Caledonia, MN. RSVP to the event on Facebook at “Fall Fest at the Farm.” Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and under.
We’ll have fun attractions for all ages such as feeding and petting baby goats and horses, a farm-to-fork food and treat, pumpkin painting, games, pasture walk (optional) and shopping deals.
At one time in this country, it was unthinkable to not know where your food came from. This is an opportunity to visit our farm, get to know us and how we raise your food.
Starting their farm in 2018, the Meyers focus on organic agriculture and that has helped them to focus on soil health, animal health, community-supported agriculture (CSA) and direct marketing. Not only are their efforts productive today, but also sustainable for the future.
“Investing in your farmer, knowing that you trust them and believe in what they do,” is key to community-supported agriculture.
Check out Wholesome Family Farms on Facebook and at their website www.wholesomefamilyfarms.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.