Submitted by Amelia Meiners, Houston County Ag Inspector
Have you ever wondered what that umbrella shaped yellow flower is along roadways in the early summer? That plant is wild parsnip, an invasive species that causes environmental degradation and presents a public health threat.
In the last decade or so, wild parsnip has moved into the area and has flourished along road right of ways and a variety of idle, sunny landscapes.
The State of Minnesota lists wild parsnip on the control noxious weed list, which requires that efforts be made by landowners to prevent the spread, maturation and dispersal of any propagating parts.
The plant’s impact is twofold. If ignored it can start to spread rapidly, developing into a dense monoculture that replaces native animal and plant habitat.
In addition, wild parsnip has a built in defense mechanism. Contact with the plant sap and exposure to sun light, also called phytophotodermatitis, results in blisters much like poison ivy and poison oak. Note that livestock can be affected as well, both by contact and by ingestion if it is present in forage.
The plant primarily spreads by seed that can be viable in the soil for many years. This requires years of careful management to reduce the seed bank and eventually eradicate. Wild parsnip blooms from June into July, becoming a brown skeleton that stands into the fall.
It is a biennial, which means in the first year it presents as a rosette and in the second year, it bolts and produces flowers. Understanding the plant life cycle is important if you are going to apply effective treatment.
The plant can be easily managed, but requires persistence and well timed treatments. During the first year of life, parsnip produces a rosette, which is a leafy stage where all the leaves radiate from the center at ground level.
At this time in the life cycle, either foliar herbicide applications or severing the roots at least two inches below the ground surface are effective treatments.
The recommendation for treatment during the bolting and the primary flower head stage of the second year is severing the taproot two inches below the ground.
After the secondary flower heads grow, the plant can be stopped by cutting or mowing. By waiting until later in the life cycle to cut, it slows the plants ability to send up new growth before it goes dormant for the season.
The challenge is making sure you mow before seeds are set, otherwise you will spread the seed. Be sure to wash equipment after working in infested areas.
Continued monitoring of the site will be necessary to remove any new sprouts. Small patches can be pulled by hand, but you have to use proper personal protective equipment including long sleeves, long plants and gloves. If wanting to apply a foliar herbicide, recommendations can be made by co-ops or University of MN Extension staff.
If you come in contact with the plant sap, avoid sunlight and wash the area with soap and water. Seek medical attention, if necessary.
There are a few look-alikes to be aware of when identifying wild parsnip. Golden alexander, heart-leaved alexander and cow parsnip.
Cow parsnip looks very similar except has a white flower and prefers moist soils. It can cause some of the same, but less severe, dermatitis issues.
Additional information can be found on the University of MN Extension, MNDNR or MDA websites or contact Houston County Environmental Services at 507-725-5800.
