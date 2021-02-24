Spring Grove’s Giants of the Earth Heritage Center is making major improvements to its national registry listed home. After four years of planning, Giants is installing a long awaited elevator. The building is over 120 years old, which called for extensive planning.
Giants acquired the former Ballard House Hotel and in the first ten years restored it to its original design. One thing that kept visitors from enjoying the structure was its 1890s stairwell.
A four-year process with extensive consultation with the Historical Society of Minnesota they took advantage of the Covid shutdown regulations to move on the project. It hopes to have all construction finished in the spring of 2021. The building is a main attraction on Main Street Spring Grove at 163 W Main.
The new elevator will allow the organization to expand its exhibit space by 40% with new exhibits on “farming in the driftless region”, “genealogical exhibits created by local school students”, “churches in the region of Spring Grove”, “discoveries of native American items” and more.
The elevator allows access from the basement to the third floor of the former hotel. It will include a small recording studio to assist residents to save their family stories. It will also allow for a redesign of the kitchen facilities to better serve our various language camps and historical programming.
Members will find the building much easier to tour and utilize for public and family gatherings like reunions and receptions.
A large reopening will occur when the project reaches its completion.
