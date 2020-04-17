‘We’re Open’ resource launches on APG websites
Surprise, your local business may be more open than you thought. The new “We’re Open” online listing, located on your favorite local APG website, provides a great resource to see which brick and mortar businesses are still open and which businesses are offering online service. This is a great way to support local businesses during the most recent crisis, but also for the long-term, after everyone returns to work. And business owners, if you haven’t already logged in and registered your business in this free comprehensive listing, all are welcome. Just go to https://hometownsource.com/open_for_business/. Follow the easy prompts to complete the quick registration. “It’s a great way to make sure everyone knows you are still open for business,” said Steve Gall, advertising director for APG of East Central Minnesota.
