The Caledonia Public Library, Minnesota Conservancy for the Arts, and Mainspring are all excited to announce NEW virtual programming for both youth and adults throughout June and July.
Due to COVID-19, this collaborative group had to cancel in-person creative classes previously scheduled for spring and summer 2020.
However, thanks to the dedication of funders and partners, we are excited to bring virtual creative and cultural classes to you at home!
We have a variety of programs available, many of which are available for you on your own schedule. Please read on for both youth and adult programming.
These offerings are all free, thanks to our generous funders. A limited supply of pe-packaged materials for the art classes will be provided for free. Once registered, you will receive an email with details for curbside pick-up or contact-free delivery. Registered participants will also receive links for yoga classes and activity book.
YOUTH
Art Club
Day/Dates: Wednesdays, June 3-24
Time: 10-10:30 a.m.
Ages: Youth 5-10 years
Instructor: Lisa Douglas
FREE, but registration required.
Do you love to paint, draw, & sculpt? Youth ages 5-10 are invited to flex their creativity muscles while creating and connecting with others virtually. Each week you will explore new artistic materials and concepts.
This session will focus on explorations with oil pastels and drawing techniques. Each participant will receive their very own home art kit including oil pastels, an artist pencil, special paper and more.
Pre-packed materials for this class will be provided for free, thanks to our funders. Once registered, you will receive an email with details for curbside pick-up or delivery.
Story Time
Day/Dates: June 2-23
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesdays
Ages: geared towards ages 0-6 years
Instructor: Jessica Dienger
FREE, but registration required.
Join the Caledonia Public Library and Miss Jess from the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts (MCA) of Winona during this special story time just for Houston County residents.
Miss Jess will introduce fun dance and music based activities and read a special story each week that will invite young children and their families to be active and creative along with familiar faces while also practicing social distancing.
Yoga for You
Each registered participant for the above class will gain access to a series of short 15-30 min youth yoga class videos. All classes are taught by certified yoga instructor Melissa Wray of Mainspring. These classes will be pre-recorded and available for viewing at your own leisure and schedule.
Houston County Activity Book - FREE download for registered attendees
When families register for the above class, they will also receive a link to a FREE Houston County Activity Book, created by Mainspring. This fun, interactive book includes coloring pages, word searches, scavenger hunts, and more.
ADULTS
Creating Houston County in Oil Pastels
Day/Dates: Fridays, June 5- 26
Time: 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Ages: Adults
Instructor: Lisa Douglas
FREE, but registration required.
With beautiful bluffs, owls, and barn quilts, what’s not to love about Houston County? Now is your chance to create mini-pictures of your favorite spots and features of your home. You will learn how to play with color, blending, and design during this one-of-a-kind class.
Pre-packaged materials for this class will be provided for free, thanks to our funders. Once registered, you will receive an email with details for curbside pick-up or delivery.
Yoga for You
Each registered participant for the above class will gain access to a series of short 15-30 min adult mindful stretching and chair yoga class videos, all taught by certified yoga instructor Melissa Wray of Mainspring. These classes will be pre-recorded and available for viewing at your own leisure and schedule.
This project is made possible with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and the people of Minnesota for Library Legacy activities. All programs will be free to participate, however registration through the Eventbrite or Facebook links is required.
Here are the Eventbrite and FB links:
Houston County Youth Story Time
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/houston-county-youth-story-time-tickets-105182417442
FB event: https://www.facebook.com/events/935476480217541
Youth Art Club
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/houston-county-youth-art-club-tickets-105181781540
FB event: https://www.facebook.com/events/285452272849569
Creating Houston County in Oil Pastels (Adult)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/creating-houston-county-in-oil-pastels-adult-class-tickets-105182989152
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.