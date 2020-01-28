Virginia E. “Ginny” Arnold, 87, of Caledonia, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, Minn. She was born March 27, 1932, in Caledonia to Floyd and Estella (Schartz) Schulze. Virginia was a 1950 graduate of Caledonia High School. On October 28, 1950, she married Walter “Gabe” Arnold at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Caledonia and he preceded her in death on November 14, 1998. Virginia worked for many years as a Medical Assistant for Dr. Virnig in Caledonia. She along with her husband, enjoyed playing cards and bowling on various leagues. Virginia was an avid sports fan especially the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins. She also thoroughly enjoyed the many hours she spent doing counted cross-stitching, creating several items for her family and friends. Virginia was a lifetime active member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Caledonia where she served on various ladies groups.
Survivors include her four children, Bruce (Patricia) Arnold of Prairie du Chien, Wis., Kathy (Bill) Ochs of Henderson, Nev., Shari (Bob) Lange of Caledonia, and Deb Bulman-Wing of La Crosse; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dewain Schulze; and her sister, Shirley Nims.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia. Rev. Jon Wolff will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
