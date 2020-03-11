By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
“We’re trying to make this a complete package,” Houston County veterans services officer Robert Thoen said. “A one-stop shop for veterans information.”
The “Veterans Bonanza” opens at the Radisson Hotel (200 Harborview Plaza) in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Thursday, March 19. It will feature lots of that valuable information, and contacts for accessing a wide variety of programs will be available for local service members, both past and present. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. that day.
“It’s the largest event of it’s kind in the tri-state area,” Thoen reported.
“This is our fifth year. We have services from the federal level down to the local level, with 85 vendors this time around ... Some are new and some are returning. Some of them have been with us from the very beginning, but every year it’s different ... We are maxing the capacity of the Radisson. We are busting at the seams, which is a good problem to have.
An incomplete list of vendors includes educational institutions, employers, trade union representatives, Workforce Development, state and federal agencies, health care providers like Delta Dental and the Tomah VA Medical Center, financial institutions, long-term living facilities, the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery (Preston), and plenty of other community organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, the La Crosse Loggers, and Hogs (motorcycles) for Heroes. The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, Freedom Honor Flights, and a free legal clinic which can provide basic services will also be on hand.
“For Houston County veterans, if they are in need of a ride we would encourage them to contact the office (507-725-5805),” Thoen added. “We will have the van on a rotation schedule that day to get veterans to the event if they wish.
“One of our personal mantras is, we want this event to be able to help somebody from the moment they swear the oath to after they have been buried, and (help) their families afterward. We want this to be a complete access to everything we can get our hands on, and to be able to assist them with that.
“So, what I really enjoy about the event is just how large it has gotten and how fully encompassing it has become... It’s nice to see the community come together around helping the vets, because there is a large coulee area presence beyond just federal and state benefits.
“We also encourage non-vets who are helping or caring for veterans to attend, too. We can help those people help that veteran. So we really want everybody to come, if you have any relation to a veteran, and we encourage them to get any information that they may need.”
